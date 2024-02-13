World Bank and TDB Power Africa's Renewable Energy Future

A glimmer of hope in Africa's energy landscape: The World Bank and Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) join forces to bring power to the people.

Advertisment

World Bank & TDB: A Partnership for Progress

In a significant move to address Africa's energy challenges, the World Bank has extended a facility of nearly 300 million to the TDB Group. This partnership aims to support distributed renewable energy and clean cooking projects in eligible countries across Eastern and Southern Africa. As part of the ASCENT program, the initiative seeks to provide access to electricity for up to 5 million people and clean cooking solutions for up to 1 million individuals.

The ASCENT Program: Illuminating Africa's Future

Advertisment

The ASCENT program is a beacon of hope for Africa's energy sector. With a goal to provide electricity to up to 100 million people, the program is a critical step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7). The recent funding from the World Bank will facilitate the addition of up to 35MW in energy capacity to the region, thereby enhancing energy security and promoting sustainable growth in Africa.

Adapting to Current Challenges: The World Bank's Commitment

Speaking at the 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai, Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, shed light on the organization's efforts to adapt to current global challenges. Despite instability in the region and slow economic growth, the World Bank remains committed to its mission. Internally, the institution is working to reduce project turnaround times, invest in country capacities, and improve cross-departmental cooperation.

Advertisment

In terms of specific projects, the World Bank has set ambitious targets, including increasing climate-related financing to 45% of total financing and connecting 100 million people in Africa to power by 2030. Furthermore, the organization aims to reduce methane emissions, help small states survive climate catastrophes, and create a voluntary carbon market for forestry.

The funding for these projects will be sourced from a combination of the World Bank's own balance sheet, government contributions, and private sector investment. By joining forces with the TDB Group and other partners, the World Bank is demonstrating its commitment to addressing Africa's energy challenges and creating a more sustainable future for all.

Note: This article was published on February 13, 2024.