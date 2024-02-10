Working Antique Gun Found in Worcester Stop & Shop Toy Aisle

On February 6, in an unexpected turn of events, a working gun was discovered in the children's toy section of the Stop & Shop on Grafton Street in Worcester. The firearm, a replica from World War I, was found by an employee on his break while searching for Pokémon cards.

The unnerving discovery was made at approximately 3:00 PM by the worker, who immediately reported the incident to the store management. Officer Rachel Frisch of the Worcester Police Department was promptly dispatched to the scene following a report of found property. After a thorough investigation, it was confirmed that the gun was not only an authentic antique but was also in working order.

The firearm, a World War I replica, had been reported stolen from Hampstead, New Hampshire, in October 2021. The incident has raised questions about how the stolen gun ended up on a shelf in a public space, highlighting the issue of gun thefts in the region.

Gun Control Laws: A Tale of Two States

New Hampshire, where the gun was initially reported stolen, has the weakest gun control laws in New England. In contrast, Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, requiring permits and background checks for every gun purchase. This discovery has sparked discussions about the potential implications of this disparity in gun control regulations between neighboring states.

According to the latest data, New Hampshire reported 115 guns stolen or lost in 2021. As the Worcester Police Department actively investigates the matter, concerns about gun theft and the ease with which stolen firearms can cross state lines have come to the forefront.

Stop & Shop Cooperates in the Investigation

Stop & Shop is fully cooperating with the Worcester Police Department in their efforts to unravel the mystery behind the gun's presence in the toy aisle. The supermarket chain has released a statement expressing their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their customers and employees.

As the investigation continues, the Worcester Police Department encourages anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. The firearm has been safely removed from the store, and the toy section has resumed its usual operations.