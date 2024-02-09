Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp: A New Netflix Adventure

From Cartoon Classics to Camp Chronicles: Woody Woodpecker's Latest Adventure Set to Premiere on Netflix

On April 12, 2024, the world's favorite mischievous bird will spread his wings and soar into a new adventure, as Netflix releases "Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp." Directed by Jon Rosenbaum, this family film follows Woody Woodpecker on his quest to find a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo, which faces the threat of closure by an inspector. The screenplay is penned by Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur, with Eric Bauza lending his voice to the iconic character.

A Rich Legacy of Laughter and Lessons

First appearing in the 1940 animated short "Knock Knock," Woody Woodpecker has been a cherished part of the cartoon landscape for over eight decades. Created by Walter Lantz and Ben Hardaway, Woody quickly became a staple character in various cartoon series and shorts, endearing generations of fans with his infectious laugh and boundless energy.

The new Netflix film builds upon this storied legacy, taking inspiration from the classic cartoons while adding a fresh twist. In "Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp," Woody finds himself at Camp Woo Hoo, where he must navigate the challenges of camp life and work to save his newfound home from closure.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

Bringing Woody Woodpecker's latest story to life is a team of talented creatives with a wealth of experience in the industry. Director Jon Rosenbaum, whose previous credits include work on popular animated series like "The Lion Guard" and "Phineas and Ferb," brings his keen eye for storytelling and visual flair to the project.

The screenplay is the result of a collaboration between Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur. Edwards, who co-wrote and directed the beloved film "Hoodwinked!" is no stranger to crafting compelling narratives with memorable characters. Martin, an Emmy-nominated writer, and Mazur, whose work includes "The Hangover Part II," round out the talented writing team.

Eric Bauza, a seasoned voice actor known for his work on "Looney Tunes Cartoons" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," steps into the role of Woody Woodpecker. Bauza's ability to capture the character's distinctive laugh and energy is sure to delight fans, both old and new.

A Timeless Tale of Home and Hope

"Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp" promises to be a heartwarming tale that blends humor, emotion, and the enduring appeal of the classic character. As Woody Woodpecker embarks on his journey to find a forever home, the film explores themes of belonging, resilience, and the power of friendship. With its timeless story and talented team, this latest adventure is sure to resonate with audiences around the world.

As the premiere date approaches, fans can look forward to a first-look image and synopsis, offering a glimpse into the world of Camp Woo Hoo and the challenges that await Woody Woodpecker. Produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment and written by Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur, "Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp" is set to become a new classic in the beloved character's storied history.

With its rich legacy, talented creative team, and timeless themes, "Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp" is poised to captivate audiences and further cement the character's place in the pantheon of cartoon greats. Fans can expect laughter, lessons, and a whole lot of fun as Woody Woodpecker once again takes flight on April 12, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.