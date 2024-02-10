Woodstock and Live Aid: A Look Back at Two Iconic Music Events

Fifty-five years have passed since the iconic Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place on a dairy farm in New Jersey, leaving an indelible mark on music history. Despite the logistical challenges and two fatalities, the event became a symbol of the 1960s counterculture movement. Fast forward 16 years to Live Aid, which featured concerts in Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia, raising substantial funds to fight famine in Ethiopia.

Advertisment

A Look Back at Woodstock and Live Aid

The original Woodstock festival was held from August 15 to 18, 1969, and attracted an audience of more than 400,000 people. The lineup included legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and The Who. Despite being plagued by bad weather, food shortages, and a lack of adequate sanitation, the event is remembered for its spirit of peace and love.

Live Aid, on the other hand, was held on July 13, 1985, and was organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. The event featured performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Queen, U2, and David Bowie. Sting, who performed at Wembley Stadium, later said that he considered Live Aid to be more important than Woodstock due to its global impact and unification of people for a common cause.

Advertisment

The Relevance of Woodstock Today

In today's social and political climate, the relevance of Woodstock is undeniable. The festival took place during a time of great social upheaval, with the fight for civil rights and the anti-war movement at the forefront. Similarly, 2019 saw a resurgence of social activism, with movements such as Black Lives Matter and the fight for climate justice taking center stage.

Michael Lang, one of the original organizers of Woodstock, recognized this and envisioned a 50th-anniversary celebration that would bring together people from all generations to focus on the issues that matter to America's youth, including the environment and civic engagement.

Advertisment

The New Location: Watkins Glen

The original plan was to hold the Woodstock 50th-anniversary celebration at the same location as the original festival. However, due to logistical challenges, the event was moved to Watkins Glen, a town in upstate New York. According to Lang, the new location has a spiritual connection to the original site and meets important benchmarks such as being surrounded by pristine greenfield and having its own musical legacy.

The Watkins Glen International raceway has hosted numerous music festivals over the years, including the 1973 Summer Jam, which attracted an estimated 600,000 people. Lang hopes that the Woodstock 50th-anniversary celebration will continue this tradition and provide a platform for young people to make their voices heard.

Advertisment

As we look back on the legacy of Woodstock and Live Aid, it is clear that music has the power to bring people together and inspire change. The Woodstock 50th-anniversary celebration may not have been the event that Lang originally envisioned, but it still serves as a reminder of the importance of social activism and the power of music to bring about positive change.

In a world that is increasingly divided, the spirit of Woodstock and Live Aid is more important than ever. As Sting said at the time of Live Aid, "This is our Woodstock. We're trying to put a little bit back into the world, because the world's been very kind to us."

Fifty-five years after the original Woodstock festival, the world is still in need of healing, and music remains a powerful force for change. Let us hope that the Woodstock 50th-anniversary celebration can live up to the legacy of its predecessors and inspire a new generation of activists to make their voices heard.