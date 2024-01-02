en English
Weather

Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

The celestial canopy will be spectacularly adorned on Thursday, January 25, 2024, as the first full moon of the year, the ‘Wolf Moon,’ will make its appearance. Indigenous to North American folklore, the name ‘Wolf Moon,’ symbolizes the increase in wolf howls during the frosty month of January. However, indigenous tribes have their own interpretations of this lunar event, with names such as ‘center moon’ by the Assiniboine, ‘frost exploding moon’ by the Cree, ‘hard moon’ by the Dakota, and ‘Canada goose moon’ by the Tlingit.

The Wolf Moon Reaches its Peak

Expected to reach its zenith at 12:54 p.m. EST, the Wolf Moon will be a daytime spectacle, but its nocturnal visibility will be equally, if not more, breathtaking. Its luminosity will light up the sky, providing an astronomical treat to observers.

A Year of Astronomical Wonders

The Wolf Moon is merely the start of a series of astronomical phenomena set to grace the sky in 2024. The lunar spectacle will be followed by the ‘Snow Moon’ on February 24. Yet, perhaps the most eagerly anticipated event is the ‘Great North American Eclipse’ in April. A total solar eclipse, this event will be visible along a trajectory spanning from Mexico to eastern Canada.

Prepping for the Eclipse

While the Wolf Moon and Snow Moon are certainly noteworthy, the anticipation surrounding the total solar eclipse has sparked a surge in the purchase of eclipse glasses. As astronomy enthusiasts prepare for this event, the year 2024 is shaping up to be a standout year for celestial events, serving as a reminder of our place in the vast cosmos.

Weather World
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

