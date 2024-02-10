Winter Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Rock County: Residents Brace for a Long Recovery

A savage EF2 tornado, a rare spectacle in the dead of winter, tore through Rock County Thursday night, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. As energy crews labor tirelessly to restore power, certain areas might continue to grapple with blackouts until Tuesday.

The Heartland's Unseen Terror

Josh Learn's family farm near Edgerton bore the brunt of nature's wrath, losing tobacco and dairy barns, along with precious farm equipment. The farm, a testament to 150 years of perseverance and hard work, now faces damages estimated in the six figures.

Rock County Emergency Management is working diligently to address the aftermath of the catastrophe. Their command and resource center at Evansville's Piggly Wiggly is expected to remain operational throughout the weekend.

An Unprecedented Storm

Wisconsin witnessed its first February tornado, an event that has left officials scrambling to assess the scale of the destruction. The storm, which spawned two tornadoes - an EF1 near Albany and an EF2 in Evansville - brought winds gusting up to 135 mph, wreaking havoc on concrete silos, tearing off roofs, and uprooting trees.

At least 20 homes suffered significant damage or were completely razed. Power outages affected numerous residents, but fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Rebuilding Hope Amidst Ruins

Power and light crews are working round the clock to restore power by the end of the weekend. Schools in the Evansville Community School District remain closed due to the storm's aftermath.

Power has been restored to much of Evansville City, but some neighboring areas are still without electricity, which is expected to be restored by the end of the weekend. Residents affected by the storm can reach out to 211 for assistance and resources.

This unprecedented February tornado serves as a stark reminder of the capricious nature of weather, especially in a world where climate change is altering weather patterns and increasing the likelihood of extreme events.

As Rock County begins the arduous journey towards recovery, the resilience of its communities will undoubtedly shine through, much like the indomitable spirit of Josh Learn, who, despite losing so much, remains hopeful: "We'll rebuild. That's what we do."

