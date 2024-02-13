Amidst the ever-evolving world of viruses and vaccines, a significant milestone has been reached. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the removal of the B/Yamagata influenza lineage from vaccines, due to significantly lower levels of the virus in circulation. This recommendation came in September 2023, and it appears that the extinction of B/Yamagata is largely due to public health measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disappearance of B/Yamagata

The last time the B/Yamagata lineage was isolated or sequenced was in March 2020. Since then, it has seemingly vanished from the global landscape of viruses. Public health officials believe that its inclusion in vaccines is no longer necessary, leading to the WHO's recommendation for its removal.

Global Surveillance and Vaccine Strain Selection

This unique situation highlights the importance of robust global surveillance systems to detect changes in virus circulation and inform vaccine strain selection. The inability to find B/Yamagata is a testament to widely implemented influenza immunization programs and the critical role they play in protecting public health.

Seqirus and the Future of FlucelVax

Seqirus, a leading influenza vaccine manufacturer, intends to distribute FlucelVax without the B/Yamagata influenza virus strain by the 2024-25 flu season, as recommended by the WHO. This change is part of efforts to combat pandemic influenza threats and increase cell-based vaccine manufacturing capacity.

The removal of the B/Yamagata lineage from vaccines is not only a testament to the success of public health measures but also a reminder of the ongoing importance of vigilance in the face of infectious diseases. While the declining annual flu vaccination rates need to be improved, the eradication of B/Yamagata serves as a beacon of hope in the eternal dance of humanity with mortality.

As we move forward, let's continue to prioritize and strengthen global surveillance systems, ensuring that we remain informed and prepared for any future challenges in the realm of vaccine development and distribution.