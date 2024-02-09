Whitlow's on Water: A Floating Bar Redefining Washington D.C.'s Social Scene

Whitlow's on Water: A Riverfront Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Social Scene

A legendary Washington D.C. establishment, Whitlow's, born as a bar and grill in 1946, has taken an audacious leap into uncharted waters. In a unique partnership with Sea Suite Cruises, Jon Williams, co-owner of Whitlow's, alongside Jack Walten and Jack Maher, owners of Sea Suite Cruises, have launched Whitlow's on Water, a boat-based bar, redefining the city's social landscape.

The Genesis of a Floating Dream

Whitlow's on Water is no ordinary venture. It is the fruit of a shared vision, born from the nostalgic reminiscences of Walten and Maher, who spent their youthful days as patrons of Whitlow's. The 50-foot boat, christened Whitlow's on Water, stands as a testament to their entrepreneurial spirit and their love for the iconic bar that played a significant role in their formative years.

This floating bar is a marvel of design and functionality, featuring an 18-foot U-shaped bar, two televisions, couches, and a bathroom. It is equipped to accommodate up to 48 passengers, offering an intimate and exclusive experience for patrons.

Setting Sail from Georgetown Harbor and Navy Yard

Whitlow's on Water will operate from two iconic locations in Washington D.C.: Georgetown Harbor and Navy Yard. The exact pricing and departure schedules are yet to be announced, but anticipation is already building among locals and tourists alike.

As Whitlow's on Water sets sail along the Potomac River, it promises a unique experience that blends the charm of the city's waterfront with the warmth and camaraderie of a beloved local institution. Guests can expect to enjoy their favorite drinks and food while taking in the stunning views of Washington D.C.'s landmarks from a fresh perspective.

A New Chapter in Whitlow's Illustrious History

Whitlow's has been a cornerstone of Washington D.C.'s social scene for over seven decades. From its humble beginnings as a bar and grill, it has evolved into a cherished community hub, a place where stories are shared, friendships are forged, and memories are made.

With the launch of Whitlow's on Water, this legacy continues. It represents a bold new chapter in the history of Whitlow's, one that embraces innovation while staying true to its roots. As the boat glides along the Potomac River, it carries with it not just passengers, but also the spirit of a community, the essence of a city, and the promise of new beginnings.

As the sun sets on another day in Washington D.C., the lights of Whitlow's on Water twinkle on the horizon, beckoning patrons to come aboard and embark on an unforgettable journey. This is more than just a boat-based bar; it is a symbol of resilience, of friendship, and of the enduring allure of the waterfront.

In a city that is constantly changing, Whitlow's on Water stands as a testament to the power of tradition, the importance of community, and the magic of a shared vision. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a first-time visitor, it offers a unique experience that is both timeless and contemporary, a celebration of the past and a glimpse into the future.

So, come aboard Whitlow's on Water, raise a glass to the horizon, and become a part of this extraordinary story. In the heart of Washington D.C., on the banks of the Potomac River, a new chapter is being written, one wave at a time.