Whirlpool Corporation Lauded as One of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

In a remarkable testament to its commitment to quality and social responsibility, Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. Ranking second-highest in the home equipment and furnishings industry, this accolade underscores Whirlpool's dedication to improving life at home and the unwavering devotion of its employees.

A Recognition of Excellence

The Fortune survey, conducted annually in partnership with Korn Ferry, invites top executives, directors, and financial analysts to evaluate companies across nine criteria. These include quality of management, investment value, and social responsibility. Whirlpool excelled particularly in the use of corporate assets, financial soundness, social responsibility, and quality of products and services.

A Commitment to Quality and Innovation

With a broad portfolio of brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Maytag, the corporation strives to be the leading kitchen and laundry appliance company. This pursuit of excellence is reflected in their impressive financial performance, reporting around $19 billion in annual sales for 2023.

Global Recognition and Achievements

Aside from its latest global recognition, Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to quality has also been acknowledged in Spain and Portugal for 2024. In Portugal, the company secured the top spot as the 1 Consumer Choice for washing machines and hobs while also earning the second place in the Good Choice Awards for dishwashers. Similarly, in Spain, Whirlpool's induction hobs with Clean Protect were crowned Product of the Year 2024, the seventh consecutive year that Whirlpool products have been recognized.

This series of accolades reflects Whirlpool's dedication to maintaining high standards of quality, social responsibility, and financial soundness, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the home appliance industry.