Afghanistan

WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:34 am EST
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed

In a recent appeal for awareness, the World Food Programme (WFP) shed light on the steadily worsening plight of Afghan refugees being forcefully deported from Pakistan. According to a WFP video released on Wednesday, voices of despair echo louder each day, as thousands of these helpless people are sent back to Afghanistan, devoid of resources and facing an uncertain future. The video featured an Afghan immigrant who claimed to have spent 14 years in Pakistan before being deported, taking with him just a few blankets and no other belongings.

(Read Also: Pakistan Releases 290 Baloch Activists Amidst Controversy)

Forced Deportation: A Surge in Numbers

The interim government of Pakistan kick-started the process of returning more than 1.7 million unregistered Afghan immigrants in November. International bodies such as the United Nations and the International Rescue Committee estimate that nearly half a million Afghans have been deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan in the last two months alone. This move adds further to the existing strain on resources in Afghanistan and intensifies the humanitarian crisis.

A Glimmer of Hope

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has elected to intervene in the matter. Maulvi Abdul Sal Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, stated on Wednesday that processing of approximately 800,000 Afghan citizens forcibly deported by Pakistan and Iran is underway. Commenting on the matter, Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani entreated that nations should treat Afghan immigrants as per international standards. Calling for empathy, Haqqani added, “Afghan immigrants are in trouble. They returned over the course of a month during the cold winter and moved here.”

The Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

A dire and ongoing humanitarian crisis remains the backdrop to these intense debates. More than 29 million Afghans currently need humanitarian aid, as per United Nations data. Despite repeated pleas from human rights defenders, urging Pakistani authorities to halt the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants, Islamabad seems to have turned a blind eye to the cries for help.

(Read Also: Pakistan Elections: A Litmus Test Amid Economic Crisis and Political Upheaval)

International Aid to the Rescue

In hopeful news, various organizations, including the World Food Program and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government, have pledged their commitment to assist the returning refugees. While the exact nature and quantity of this aid remain to be seen, the gesture signals a beacon of hope in a sea of uncertainty.

As the world watches, the pressing need is for an immediate and robust response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis, one that not just stems the flow of forced deportations but also addresses the urgent resource needs of the returning Afghan refugees.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

