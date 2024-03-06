Wespine Bolsters Dardanup Shire's Educational Hub with $47,000 Contribution for Make-It Space

A South West sawmill, Wespine, is enhancing community learning and innovation by donating $47,000 to the Shire of Dardanup's new Make-It Space, located within its upcoming council offices and library. This initiative aims to promote STEM education and offer a collaborative workspace for all community members, featuring advanced maker equipment like 3D printers and robotics. Dardanup shire president Tyrrell Gardiner and Wespine managing director Patrick Warrand have expressed their enthusiasm for the project's potential to foster education, innovation, and critical thinking in the South West.

Building a Community of Innovators

The Make-It Space in Dardanup is not just a room filled with high-tech equipment; it is a beacon for education, creativity, and technological exploration. With the inclusion of tools such as laser cutters, CNC machines, and various automation technologies, the space is designed to be inclusive, catering to children, adults, and entrepreneurs alike. This initiative represents a significant investment in the future, aiming to keep critical skills and thinking within the South West region by providing a platform for continual learning and innovation.

Partnership for Progress

Wespine's financial contribution to this project underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving community development. The company's long-standing commitment to supporting community projects highlights the role businesses can play in enhancing local educational and social infrastructures. By working together, Wespine and the Shire of Dardanup are setting a precedent for how collaborative efforts can result in tangible benefits for community members of all ages and backgrounds.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Make-It Space

While the official opening of the new council offices and library building is anticipated later this month, the completion of the Make-It Space is expected to extend into the year. This phased approach allows for careful planning and the integration of community feedback into the space's development. The anticipation surrounding this project is palpable, with both community leaders and residents eager to see the transformative impact of the Make-It Space on local education, creativity, and innovation. As the space evolves, it will undoubtedly become a cornerstone of community engagement and learning in Dardanup.