en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:45 pm EST
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

As the clock struck midnight, countries around the world welcomed 2024 with a kaleidoscope of fireworks, festive lights, and grand celebrations. International cities, ranging from Sydney and Auckland to Beijing and London, erupted in jubilations that marked the advent of the new year, offering a beacon of hope amidst prevailing global conflicts.

Global Celebrations with a Touch of Sobriety

The universal joy was not without its shadows. Certain countries reported subdued celebrations, their joy tempered by geopolitical realities. In an act of solidarity with Palestinians, Pakistan refrained from its usual New Year’s Eve festivities. Russia, too, cancelled its customary fireworks and concert on Moscow’s Red Square for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing military actions in Ukraine.

Security Concerns Amidst Festivities

Apart from geopolitical considerations, security concerns also put a damper on some celebrations. New York and various European cities heightened their security measures, especially around areas of massive gatherings like Times Square. Despite the FBI stating that there was no credible threat, the recent events led to an atmosphere of caution that mingled with the joy and excitement of welcoming 2024.

Unity in Diversity

Despite the challenges, the spirit of unity and hope was palpable as people from different cultures and backgrounds came together to mark the start of a new year. With confetti filling the air and the glow of fireworks illuminating the night sky, the world stood united, if only for a moment, in its optimism and anticipation for what 2024 might bring.

0
Japan World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Pledges Support to Japan in the Wake of Devastating Earthquakes

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Response

By Hadeel Hashem

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda's Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 52 mins
Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda's Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche ...
heart comment 0
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns
Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan’s Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan's Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Peninsula

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Peninsula
Latest Headlines
World News
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
5 mins
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
6 mins
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
6 mins
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
6 mins
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
8 mins
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
8 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
9 mins
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
12 mins
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
13 mins
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
41 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
47 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
52 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
53 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app