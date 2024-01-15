en English
Cybersecurity

WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action

Global leaders and cybersecurity maestros converged at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to grapple with a burgeoning crisis—cyber inequity. The event’s spotlight was stolen by Akshay Joshi, the Head of Cybersecurity at the WEF, who in his poignant dialogue with Shereen Bhan, unveiled an alarming statistic. A jaw-dropping 90% of global CEOs are clamoring for decisive action against this escalating menace, threatening to widen the digital divide and leaving nations like India and global organizations in its tumultuous wake.

Surge in Cybersecurity Threats and Attacks

Key players in the global economic and political arena are now wrestling with an unprecedented upsurge in cybersecurity threats and attacks. These digital assaults are particularly targeting the lifeblood of many sectors—software supply chains. The call to action is clear: bolster the resilience of these chains, especially those coursing through the veins of government and critical infrastructure sectors.

Securing Software Supply Chains

Securing the software supply chains is akin to navigating a labyrinth. The increasing reliance on third-party components and dependencies is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it fuels the growth and innovation engine, but on the other hand, it can unwittingly open the floodgates to potential vulnerabilities, unless diligently vetted and maintained.

Embracing a New Cybersecurity Paradigm

Leaders are rallying behind new approaches to fortify cyber defenses. Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX), and the Cybersecurity Assurance Framework (CSAF) are gaining traction. SBOMs, in particular, have emerged as a cornerstone of cyber and supply chain transparency. They equip stakeholders with a clear understanding of their risk landscape, enabling them to execute targeted risk management strategies. The US government has underscored the importance of SBOMs in its Executive Order 41028. Gartner also weighs in with a forecast that by 2025, 60% of organizations involved in developing or procuring critical infrastructure software will institute and standardize SBOMs in their software engineering practice. However, the road to effective SBOM implementation is not without its hurdles, with SBOM management, continuous risk monitoring, and integration with asset management solutions for complete traceability, posing significant challenges. Notwithstanding these obstacles, SBOMs have cast a significant positive influence on the security of the software supply chain.

Cybersecurity India World
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

