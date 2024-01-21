As curtains fell on the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 2024 meeting, the echoes of words left unsaid filled the halls of Davos more than any other. The event, themed 'Rebuilding Trust', saw no acknowledgment of past mistakes, particularly those from the Covid era, but rather a focus on controlling misinformation and disinformation.

High-Profile Speakers and Unaddressed Errors

High-profile speakers graced the event, including Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla, who presented on the future of AI. Climate change advocate Bill Gates took center stage to promote vaccine patches, and John Kerry held forth on energy transition. Yet, amidst these presentations, none bore the weight of any past actions gone awry.

China's Significant Presence

Klaus Schwab interviewed a high-ranking Chinese official, underlining China's substantial presence at the event. But the forum was conspicuously devoid of real debate, the attendees ideologically aligned with WEF narratives. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received support for continued funding for Ukraine, reflecting the geopolitical undertones of the gathering.

Waning Popularity in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the event's popularity appears to be on the decline in the United States, symbolized by minimal representation from the U.S. Congress and administration. This was a stark contrast to the high-profile attendees from other parts of the globe.

Accountability from Outside

Outside the event, Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemeni took to the streets, conducting interviews to challenge attendees and hold them accountable. Their voices served as a reminder of the scrutiny that such high-profile events and their narratives continue to face.

In the end, the 2024 WEF meeting in Davos, while aiming to rebuild trust, seemed more focused on controlling narratives. Whether this strategy will prove effective in the face of growing global challenges remains to be seen.