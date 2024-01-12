Warhaven Debuts Indoor Map 'The Hangar' and Announces Exciting New Events

In a captivating update, game developer Nexon has unveiled a fresh, indoor map for its medieval fantasy brawler, Warhaven. Named The Hangar, this new battleground is part of the Early Access Pre-Season 2 and is designed to immerse players in strategic gameplay experiences.

Introducing The Hangar

Marking its debut as the first indoor map in Warhaven, The Hangar offers both day and night versions, adding a sense of realism and variety to the in-game universe. Serving as an airbase, it plays a crucial role in housing troops and safeguarding Divine Stones. This unique map proposes various tactical opportunities. Players can push or flank their enemies, bringing a tactical depth to the gameplay.

12v12 Reclamation Mode

An intriguing twist in this update is the exclusive 12v12 version of the reclamation game mode, differing from the standard 6v6. The objective is to secure Divine Stones and transport them to an evacuation point. However, players must also contend with the opposing team, who share the same goal, adding an extra layer of competition and strategy to gameplay.

New Events: Arctic Hangar and Jade Dragon Rising

In conjunction with The Hangar, Nexon announced two new events: Arctic Hangar and Jade Dragon Rising. The Arctic Hangar event is currently live and will run until January 24th. This event introduces quests rewarding players with headgear, skins, avatars, and gold. Jade Dragon Rising, the second event, commences on January 24th and concludes on February 7th. This event offers similar rewards, adding excitement to the gameplay.

These events are also accompanied by Twitch Drops campaigns, allowing players to earn additional rewards and enhancing the overall gaming experience.