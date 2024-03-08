Walter Roban to Address Global Leaders at World Ocean Summit 2024 in Lisbon

Next week, Walter Roban, the Minister of Home Affairs, is set to make a significant impact on the international stage. He has been invited to share his insights at the World Ocean Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, where the focus will be on fostering a sustainable ocean economy. This event, organized by Economist Impact, aims to catalyze action towards regenerating ocean health, marking a pivotal moment for global marine conservation efforts.

The World Ocean Summit 2024 is not just any gathering; it is a beacon for change, drawing over 1,500 attendees from around the globe. Delegates including government officials, United Nations representatives, and senior executives across various sectors will delve into critical issues such as shipping, finance, investment, climate change, energy, pollution, and sustainable food sources from the ocean. With Roban among the 200 distinguished speakers, the summit promises to offer diverse perspectives on turning the tide towards a healthier marine environment.

Innovative Sessions and Practical Takeaways

One of the highlights of this year's summit includes the introduction of 'how to' working group sessions. These sessions are designed to move beyond discussion, creating actionable steps and practical solutions for restoring ocean health.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in detailed focus areas, including ocean-based industries and governance, ensuring that the summit produces tangible outcomes. This innovative approach underscores the event's commitment to not only addressing the challenges facing our oceans but also implementing strategies to overcome them.