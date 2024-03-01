Wales in India 2024: Boosting Bilateral Ties through Trade, Culture, and Education

On a historic occasion at India House in London, the Welsh government officially announced the launch of 'Wales in India 2024', a year dedicated to celebrating and enhancing the partnership between Wales and India. This initiative aims to foster two-way investment opportunities, business collaborations, cultural exchanges, and much more, as outlined by First Minister of Wales, Sir Mark Drakeford, and Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami.

Strengthening Economic and Cultural Ties

At the heart of 'Wales in India 2024' lies the ambition to build on the existing strong ties between the two regions. Technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and tourism are identified as key areas for cooperation. Notably, the collaboration between Wockhardt UK and Wales, and the Airbus contract to deliver wings for Air India aircraft, exemplify the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships. The initiative also seeks to leverage the over 2,000-strong Indian student community in Welsh universities and the untapped tourism potential of Wales.

Community and Cultural Celebrations

Beyond business and education, 'Wales in India 2024' emphasizes the importance of cultural and community engagement. The year-long programme includes a variety of events, such as exhibitions, performances, and collaborative projects, to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of both nations. Annual events around the festivals of Holi and Diwali, alongside new initiatives, aim to bring people closer and showcase the hospitality of Wales towards the Indian community.

Looking Ahead

As 'Wales in India 2024' unfolds, the spotlight is on the potential to not only strengthen existing ties but also explore new avenues for collaboration. The initiative represents a significant step towards a future where Wales and India leverage their unique strengths for mutual growth and prosperity. With the support of leaders and communities from both regions, 'Wales in India' stands as a beacon of international partnership, promising a year of accomplishments and celebrations.