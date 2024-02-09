Voices of the NHS Archives: A Digital Treasure Trove Unveiling Newport's History

In the heart of Rhode Island, the esteemed Newport Historical Society (NHS) has embarked on an ambitious endeavor: the digitization of its extensive archives, aptly named "Voices of the NHS Archives." This virtual time capsule, accessible from the comfort of one's device, offers a fascinating glimpse into the past, with some documents dating back hundreds of years.

Advertisment

A Digital Treasure Trove

As of now, the NHS has successfully digitized around 2% of its vast manuscript collection. This may seem modest, but it amounts to a treasure trove of historical information, including ship's logs and census records. These documents not only provide a window into Newport's maritime history but also reveal intricate details about the city's demographics and social structure.

Perhaps most strikingly, the digitized documents shed light on Newport's history with slavery. According to these records, around 10% of the city's population was enslaved in the late 1700s. This sobering revelation underscores the integral role slavery played in the development of the city and its surrounding areas.

Advertisment

An Educational Endeavor

The primary goal of "Voices of the NHS Archives" is to serve as an educational tool. By making these archives accessible online, the NHS hopes to attract researchers from around the globe and help people learn about their ancestors. Moreover, by digitizing these records, the NHS is ensuring their preservation for future generations.

Starting May 29, the NHS will host a free exhibit titled "A Name, A Voice, A Life: The Black Newporters of the 17th-19th Centuries." This exhibit aims to humanize the figures in the archives, transforming cold data into compelling narratives. Through personal stories, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the lives and experiences of Black Newporters during this period.

Advertisment

A Digital Revolution in Historical Research

The launch of "Voices of the NHS Archives" represents a significant step forward in Rhode Island's historical research landscape. It is the first digital tool of its kind in the state, modeled after the successful Enslaved.org website, which documents the lives of enslaved people in the United States.

By reviewing 4,000 church records, business papers, ship logs, and other documents from the NHS archives, this project aims to highlight Black and Indigenous history. This digital revolution promises to enrich our understanding of the past and illuminate the often-overlooked stories that have shaped Rhode Island's history.

As the NHS continues to digitize its archives, more voices from the past will undoubtedly come to light. These voices, once silenced by time, can now contribute to a more comprehensive and nuanced narrative of Newport's history.

In this digital age, the "Voices of the NHS Archives" project serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring importance of historical records. By preserving these documents and making them accessible to all, we can ensure that the stories of those who came before us are not forgotten but celebrated and understood.