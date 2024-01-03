en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Vietnam’s UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Vietnam’s UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

In the north central provinces of Vietnam, Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien-Hue, three UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites have become the bedrock of tourism development. The Complex of Hue Monuments in Thua Thien-Hue province, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, and the Ho Dynasty Citadel in Thanh Hoa province, together, have carved a niche for Vietnamese tourism on the global map.

Thua Thien-Hue: A Heritage Hub

Thua Thien-Hue province has been vigorously promoting cultural and heritage tourism, leveraging its brands of Festival City, Culinary Capital, and the Capital of Ao Dai. The province has set ambitious targets for 2024, aiming to attract 3.5 to 4 million visitors and generate a revenue of 7-8 trillion VND.

Quang Binh: The Natural Marvel

Quang Binh’s tourism sector has seen significant traction with over 4.5 million tourists visiting the province in the last year and generating an estimated revenue of 5.1 trillion VND. The crown jewel of the province, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, has been named among the top tourist destinations by Lonely Planet and Wanderlust magazines, representing Vietnam in the list of impressive heritages in Southeast Asia.

The Rise of Tan Hoa

Tan Hoa commune in Minh Hoa district, a hidden gem, received the title of ‘Best Tourism Village’ by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in October 2023, further bolstering Vietnam’s tourism portfolio. These success stories reflect the potential of Vietnam’s tourism sector, which despite facing challenges in professionalism, innovation, and management, is steadily making its mark.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of tourism as a pivotal economic sector, contributing to job creation, poverty reduction, and international cultural exchange. Dr. Trinh Le Anh, an expert in tourism and event management, highlighted the need to innovate tourism products and focus on sustainable tourism, emphasizing the need for specialized training programs, supportive policies, and collaboration between the tourism industry and research organizations.

As the provinces continue to harness their unique offerings and explore new opportunities, Vietnam’s tourism sector shows promising signs of becoming a formidable player in the global tourism landscape.

0
Travel & Tourism Vietnam World
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fischer's Baslow Hall: A Beacon of Culinary Excellence in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Skipton Named Sixth Happiest UK Town; Young Rothwell Entrepreneur Spreads Christmas Cheer

By BNN Correspondents

Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference

By Geeta Pillai

Yatra Ordered to Refund Rs 56,504 Following Transit Visa Dispute

By Rafia Tasleem

Las Salinas de Torrevieja: Spain's Pink Lagoon Aweing Visitors ...
@Spain · 18 mins
Las Salinas de Torrevieja: Spain's Pink Lagoon Aweing Visitors ...
heart comment 0
Vail’s Apex Collection Offers Most Expensive Ski Chalet of the Season

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Vail's Apex Collection Offers Most Expensive Ski Chalet of the Season
Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors

By Geeta Pillai

Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors
Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Khinda Village Under Union Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme

By Dil Bar Irshad

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Khinda Village Under Union Government's Swadesh Darshan Scheme
Ajith Kumar’s Dubai Holiday Sparks Excitement among Fans

By Hadeel Hashem

Ajith Kumar's Dubai Holiday Sparks Excitement among Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
13 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
45 seconds
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
48 seconds
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
51 seconds
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
1 min
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
1 min
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
1 min
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
1 min
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
1 min
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app