Vietnam’s UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

In the north central provinces of Vietnam, Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien-Hue, three UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites have become the bedrock of tourism development. The Complex of Hue Monuments in Thua Thien-Hue province, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, and the Ho Dynasty Citadel in Thanh Hoa province, together, have carved a niche for Vietnamese tourism on the global map.

Thua Thien-Hue: A Heritage Hub

Thua Thien-Hue province has been vigorously promoting cultural and heritage tourism, leveraging its brands of Festival City, Culinary Capital, and the Capital of Ao Dai. The province has set ambitious targets for 2024, aiming to attract 3.5 to 4 million visitors and generate a revenue of 7-8 trillion VND.

Quang Binh: The Natural Marvel

Quang Binh’s tourism sector has seen significant traction with over 4.5 million tourists visiting the province in the last year and generating an estimated revenue of 5.1 trillion VND. The crown jewel of the province, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, has been named among the top tourist destinations by Lonely Planet and Wanderlust magazines, representing Vietnam in the list of impressive heritages in Southeast Asia.

The Rise of Tan Hoa

Tan Hoa commune in Minh Hoa district, a hidden gem, received the title of ‘Best Tourism Village’ by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in October 2023, further bolstering Vietnam’s tourism portfolio. These success stories reflect the potential of Vietnam’s tourism sector, which despite facing challenges in professionalism, innovation, and management, is steadily making its mark.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of tourism as a pivotal economic sector, contributing to job creation, poverty reduction, and international cultural exchange. Dr. Trinh Le Anh, an expert in tourism and event management, highlighted the need to innovate tourism products and focus on sustainable tourism, emphasizing the need for specialized training programs, supportive policies, and collaboration between the tourism industry and research organizations.

As the provinces continue to harness their unique offerings and explore new opportunities, Vietnam’s tourism sector shows promising signs of becoming a formidable player in the global tourism landscape.