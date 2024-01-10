VinFast Unveils Electric Pickup Truck Prototype, Reinforcing Commitment to EV Market

In a bold stride towards meeting the rising demand for cleaner and sustainable transport, VinFast, Vietnam’s burgeoning automotive manufacturer, has revealed a prototype for an electric pickup truck. This innovative venture marks the company’s latest entry into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, reinforcing its commitment to broadening its array of eco-friendly vehicles.

VinFast’s Visionary Venture

The prototype was unveiled at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), reflecting VinFast’s strategic alignment with the prevailing trend of vehicle electrification in the global automotive industry. Named the VinFast VF Wild, the concept electric pickup truck embodies the firm’s first step into the pickup truck arena. The VF Wild, with its mid-size dimensions, boasts a power-folding mid-gate that enhances the truck’s bed capacity, setting the stage for a future production model likely to be sold in the U.S.

Detailed Design and Development

The VF Wild is a mid-size truck with a length of 209 inches and a width of 79 inches. The truck integrates a panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors, a design innovation aimed at improving aerodynamics. The VF Wild’s design and development were the result of a collaboration between VinFast and the Australian design studio, GoMotiv.

On the Road to Global Expansion

VinFast’s unveiling of the VF Wild prototype at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas is a clear signal of the company’s global ambitions. Alongside the VF Wild, the company announced its plans to launch the mini-sized VF 3 model globally. Boasting a driving range of over 125 miles per full charge, reservations are expected to begin this year, with deliveries starting in Vietnam in the third quarter. Founded in 2017, VinFast aims to break even by 2025. As of the third quarter of last year, the company has sold around 21,200 units, demonstrating a steady growth trajectory.

While the specific details regarding the truck’s specifications, production timeline, and pricing remain undisclosed, VinFast’s unveiling of the prototype is a robust demonstration of its commitment to carving out a niche in the global EV market. The introduction of the electric pickup truck is poised to cater to the surging demand for sustainable transportation solutions, potentially positioning VinFast as a prominent player in the EV arena.