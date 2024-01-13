VinFast Aims for US Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, Aligns with Inflation Reduction Act

In the arena of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the Vietnamese manufacturer, VinFast Auto Ltd., is setting its sights on a significant milestone. The company is currently paving the path to meet the stringent supplier requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act, a piece of legislation that forms a critical part of US President Joe Biden’s climate change initiative. According to VinFast’s chairwoman, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the objective is to qualify the company’s EVs for the tax credits offered by the US government under this act.

Navigating the Road to Tax Credit Eligibility

The Inflation Reduction Act stipulates certain conditions that must be fulfilled for an EV to be eligible for tax credits. The credit value can be either $7,500 or $3,750, depending on the degree of adherence to these conditions. A major criterion is the sourcing of battery components; another essential requirement is that the final assembly of the vehicle takes place within North America. Understanding these complex prerequisites, VinFast has undertaken strategic measures to align its operations accordingly.

As part of its efforts to meet the legislative standards, VinFast is focused on building a robust supply chain. The company’s ambitions extend beyond its immediate production needs, as it anticipates the commencement of operations at its North Carolina manufacturing plant by 2025. The $4 billion facility in Chatham County is expected to significantly contribute to VinFast’s capacity to meet the US EV tax credit requirements in time for the 2025 production year.

Forging Alliances for Future Growth

In recognition of the challenges it faces in meeting the stringent requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act, VinFast has recently joined the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. This auto industry lobby group is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting VinFast’s efforts to meet the standards and to lobby for its interests with US government officials. The alliance demonstrates VinFast’s commitment to not just meet but exceed the legislative requirements, fostering relationships that can facilitate its growth in the future.