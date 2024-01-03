en English
Agriculture

Vietnam’s Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regulations and Sustainability Issues

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
The Vietnamese wood industry stands at the precipice of a challenging year in 2024, grappling with issues that threaten the sustainability of its production and export operations. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported a 15.8 percent plunge in the export turnover for the sector in the preceding year, amounting to 14.39 billion dollars.

International Regulations Tighten

The tightening noose of international regulations primarily fuels the industry’s hardships. The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which came into effect in June 2023, imposes a mandate on imports; they must be legal and free from contributing to deforestation. The United States has amplified the frequency of trade remedy investigations, necessitating compliance with labor and employment regulations. Japanese importers have begun demanding sustainability certificates for Vietnamese wood products.

German and Canadian Policies Impact Exports

The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act indirectly burdens Vietnamese exporters by demanding additional certifications regarding product origin and social and environmental practices. Canada is tightening its environmental regulations, introducing mandatory recycled content and labeling requirements for plastic products. These regulations could potentially influence a variety of Vietnamese export commodities.

Domestic Struggles

Domestically, the wood industry faces its own set of challenges, including quality management, counterfeit products, and a lack of enforcement of product quality standards. The market is diverse, with MDF boards, particle boards, and laminated boards, but the presence of fake and counterfeit products is a significant issue. Stricter enforcement and coordination between ministries and branches are needed to control the market and prevent counterfeit goods.

In conclusion, the Vietnamese wood industry braces itself for a challenging year in 2024. It stands confronted with international regulations tightening, domestic struggles, and sustainability issues. Only time will tell how the sector adapts and evolves to meet these challenges head-on.

Agriculture International Relations Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

