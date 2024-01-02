en English
International Affairs

Vietnam’s Tourism Sector Bounces Back with New Year Surge in International Visitors

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
With its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and friendly locals, Vietnam has emerged as a favored destination for foreign travelers. The year 2024 saw a significant influx of international tourists to the country, particularly during the New Year holidays, indicating a strong recovery of the tourism sector post-pandemic.

A Resurgence of International Tourism

Major Vietnamese destinations reported substantial increases in visitor numbers and hotel occupancy rates. Phu Quoc Island welcomed 88,000 tourists, over a fifth of whom were international guests. Hotel occupancy rates on the island exceeded 63%, a significant rise from the previous year’s 50%. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City experienced an 86% increase in foreign visitors, with an impressive average hotel occupancy rate of 87%.

Festive Atmosphere and Unique Experiences

The festive atmosphere during the New Year celebrations, coupled with unique experiences such as motorbike tours and fireworks over the Saigon River, contributed to the positive experiences of tourists. The city’s Department of Tourism reported a surge in visitors, attributing it to extended opening hours for City Hall tours and various festive activities. New tourist offerings like double-decker and waterway bus services were also launched, adding more vibrancy to the Saigon night experience.

Record Foreign Tourist Numbers and Future Goals

Across the country, Hanoi doubled its foreign tourist numbers from the previous year, with 72,000 international visitors. Luxury cruises in Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay were fully booked, predominantly by foreigners. Da Nang’s visitor count rose by 34%, with half being international tourists, while Khanh Hoa Province saw a 30% increase. Overall, Vietnam recorded 12.6 million international arrivals in 2023, a figure 3.4 times higher than that of 2022. The country aims to attract 18 million foreign visitors in 2024, matching pre-pandemic levels achieved in 2019.

International Affairs Travel & Tourism Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

