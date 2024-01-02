Vietnam’s Tourism Market Soars with Increased Arrivals from India and Cambodia

In a year of global travel resurgence, Vietnam’s tourism market has made significant strides, witnessing a dramatic increase in arrivals from India and Cambodia. The numbers illustrate a staggering growth of 176% and 122% respectively, laying a solid foundation for the country’s tourism recovery roadmap.

Vietnam’s Strategic Positioning Attracts Tourists

Several factors have fueled this growth, including the introduction of new direct flights from India. Notably, Vietnam emerged as the top-searched tourist destination by Indians in Google’s “Year in Search 2023” report. Furthermore, the country’s visa-free policies for ASEAN nationals have proven lucrative in attracting regional tourists. The Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hung, has encouraged the exploration of similar visa waivers for Indian tourists, in line with strategies implemented by other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia.

Australian Tourists Showing Interest

Beyond India and Cambodia, the country has also seen a rise in Australian tourists, largely driven by low airfares and new direct flight connections. However, the number of tourists from China remains at only 30% of pre-pandemic levels. Despite this, the overall picture for Vietnam’s tourism industry is promising.

Vietnam’s Tourism Targets for 2024

In 2023, Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million foreign visitors, achieving approximately 70% of the pre-pandemic figure. The country now sets its sights on a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year. As part of its efforts, Vietjet Air has launched new direct routes from Hanoi to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Siem Reap, Cambodia. The airline has further plans to introduce more routes to Cambodia, Indonesia, and China, capitalizing on the expected busy year-end tourism season.

Despite the potential challenges such as inflation, economic downturns, and unforeseen geopolitical events, Vietnam’s aspirations in the tourism sector reflect both optimism and caution. Navigating the complex landscape of global events, the country is determined to regain its pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.