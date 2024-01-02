en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnam’s Tourism Market Soars with Increased Arrivals from India and Cambodia

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Vietnam’s Tourism Market Soars with Increased Arrivals from India and Cambodia

In a year of global travel resurgence, Vietnam’s tourism market has made significant strides, witnessing a dramatic increase in arrivals from India and Cambodia. The numbers illustrate a staggering growth of 176% and 122% respectively, laying a solid foundation for the country’s tourism recovery roadmap.

Vietnam’s Strategic Positioning Attracts Tourists

Several factors have fueled this growth, including the introduction of new direct flights from India. Notably, Vietnam emerged as the top-searched tourist destination by Indians in Google’s “Year in Search 2023” report. Furthermore, the country’s visa-free policies for ASEAN nationals have proven lucrative in attracting regional tourists. The Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hung, has encouraged the exploration of similar visa waivers for Indian tourists, in line with strategies implemented by other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia.

Australian Tourists Showing Interest

Beyond India and Cambodia, the country has also seen a rise in Australian tourists, largely driven by low airfares and new direct flight connections. However, the number of tourists from China remains at only 30% of pre-pandemic levels. Despite this, the overall picture for Vietnam’s tourism industry is promising.

Vietnam’s Tourism Targets for 2024

In 2023, Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million foreign visitors, achieving approximately 70% of the pre-pandemic figure. The country now sets its sights on a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year. As part of its efforts, Vietjet Air has launched new direct routes from Hanoi to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Siem Reap, Cambodia. The airline has further plans to introduce more routes to Cambodia, Indonesia, and China, capitalizing on the expected busy year-end tourism season.

Despite the potential challenges such as inflation, economic downturns, and unforeseen geopolitical events, Vietnam’s aspirations in the tourism sector reflect both optimism and caution. Navigating the complex landscape of global events, the country is determined to regain its pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.

0
Asia Vietnam
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Kim Jong Un's Family Joins New Year's Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Big Tech's International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue

By Muthana Al-Najjar

North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

China's Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishn ...
@Asia · 4 hours
China's Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishn ...
heart comment 0
Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan’s Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan's Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

By Israel Ojoko

Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84’s Redeem Codes

By BNN Correspondents

Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84's Redeem Codes
India’s Siliguri Corridor: A Strategic Intersection and Potential Growth Corridor

By Quadri Adejumo

India's Siliguri Corridor: A Strategic Intersection and Potential Growth Corridor
Latest Headlines
World News
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
3 mins
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
4 mins
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
4 mins
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
6 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
9 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
10 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
11 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
11 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
11 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app