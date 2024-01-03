Vietnam’s Resort Real Estate Market Sees Unprecedented Decline in 2023

The resort real estate market in Vietnam, particularly the condotels in central Khanh Hoa Province, is facing a significant downturn. Despite promotional efforts, including nearly 20% discounts, construction remains behind schedule and the market slump that began in late 2022 continues to persist throughout 2023.

Unprecedented Decline

According to DKRA Vietnam, a real estate consultancy, there’s been a drastic reduction in the supply of beach villas, townhouses, and condotels. Sales have plummeted to 10% of the 2022 figure, marking the lowest level since 2014. Consequently, the inventory has piled up, with unsold condotels and resort townhouses reaching approximately 50,000 and 30,000 units, respectively.

Areas with Highest Inventory

Phu Quoc Island, Binh Thuan Province, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province are the areas with the largest inventories. The rapid expansion of supply in coastal areas since 2013 has led to a risk of oversupply, and despite the development of the mid- and high-end segments in places like Mui Ne, Nha Trang, and Ha Long, occupancy rates have remained low.

Impacts of Reduced Tourist Numbers

Da Nang City, for example, has a 60% occupancy rate, while Nha Trang and Cam Ranh are at about 30%, significantly impacted by the reduced number of Chinese tourists post-Covid. The profitability of these resort real estate investments is low, often yielding 1.5-3% returns. In some cases, investments may not be recouped within the project’s lifecycle. The secondary market for these properties is weak, particularly for assets that do not reflect local culture.

Outlook for 2024

Experts predict the slump in resort real estate to continue into 2024. They advise developers to adjust their business models and focus more on the usability of the properties rather than scale. Developers are also urged to build investor confidence through brand and operational capacity rather than high-profit promises.

