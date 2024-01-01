en English
Economy

Vietnam’s Property Market Forecasts Rebound in Q3 2024

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Vietnam’s Property Market Forecasts Rebound in Q3 2024

Vietnam’s property market, which has been under duress, is anticipated to rebound in the third quarter of 2024, according to a report by Batdongsan, a leading real estate research firm. This revised forecast, as articulated by Deputy CEO Nguyen Quoc Anh, is a more conservative estimate in light of various factors such as the implementation of new laws, expected economic growth, and buyer sentiment. The anticipated reversal signifies the end of a declining phase, with recovery expected to ensue gradually.

Market Revival Indicators

Vina Capital’s CEO, Michael Kokalari, suggests that the market’s lowest point has passed, as evidenced by an uptick in transactions following a cut in mortgage interest rates in August. Apartment developers are experiencing success, especially with premium properties in HCMC and Hanoi. There’s also a noticeable shift in capital from bank savings to the stock and real estate markets.

Can Van Luc, chief economist at BIDV, highlights several positive indicators for Vietnam’s economic growth and consequently the real estate market. These include China’s border reopening, shifts in global supply chains, and infrastructural and socioeconomic developments. Luc also underscores the impacts of legal reforms, such as amendments to the Housing Law and Real Estate Trading Law. Additionally, the impending amendment of the Land Law is expected to alleviate legal obstacles in the property market.

(Read Also: Vietnam’s Durian Exports Skyrocket to $2.2 Billion, China Leading the Demand)

Persisting Challenges

Despite the optimistic forecasts, the market is grappling with challenges, including a global economic slowdown, cautious investor sentiment, and risks in the bond and credit markets. Fiin Group’s president Nguyen Quang Thuan expresses concern about real estate companies’ struggles to secure funding due to difficulties in accessing traditional capital sources. Banks are expected to maintain stringent credit risk assessments, potentially impeding financing in the real estate sector. Legal impediments could also delay new property projects until 2025, impacting developers’ ability to raise capital.

(Read Also: Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities)

The Road Ahead

The market cycle is predicted to enter the recovery stage by the second quarter of 2024, followed by expansion and a hypersupply phase. These stages will likely coincide with the implementation of crucial legal amendments. This forecasted revival of Vietnam’s property market not only brings hope to the real estate sector but also to the country’s economy, which heavily relies on this industry’s performance.

0
Economy Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

