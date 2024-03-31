Vietnam's Pinnacle of Luxury: Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi Unveils $7,000 Legendary Suites

Vietnam's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms

Situated in the heart of Hanoi, the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, with its storied past dating back to 1901, now houses the country's most expensive hotel suites. With prices soaring up to VND170 million ($6,870) per night for the Legendary Suite, guests are treated to an unparalleled level of service, including a personal butler, amidst the backdrop of Vietnam's rich history and culture. This luxury accommodation, nestled within the hotel's Heritage Wing, combines colonial elegance with modern amenities, setting a new benchmark for luxury in Vietnam.

Historic Elegance Meets Modern Luxury

Following extensive renovations, the Heritage Wing of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi reopened earlier this year, featuring a design that pays homage to Indochinese architecture while infusing contemporary elements. The renovations aimed at enhancing natural light and reviving the welcoming ambiance of the hotel's common areas. Each of the three Legendary Suites is dedicated to a notable British figure who stayed at the hotel in the early 20th century, including Charlie Chaplin, Somerset Maugham, and Graham Greene, offering guests a unique blend of history and luxury.

Exclusive Features of the Legendary Suites

Spanning approximately 70 square meters, each suite boasts distinct characteristics and opulent furnishings, from the Graham Greene suite's private balcony overlooking lush gardens to the Somerset Maugham Room's vibrant decor and private garden. The pinnacle of luxury, Charlie Chaplin's room, located on the top floor, offers panoramic views and is adorned with memorabilia of the comedian. These suites feature marble bathrooms with modern amenities, Baccarat crystal glassware, and notebooks capturing comments from previous esteemed guests, ensuring a memorable stay for the modern traveler.

A Testament to Sustainable Luxury

The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi not only represents the pinnacle of luxury but also a commitment to sustainability, having received the Platinum Planet 21 certification. This commitment extends to every aspect of the hotel's operation, from its award-winning restaurants serving international and local cuisine to its non-smoking rooms, lush gardens, and modern fitness amenities. As the hotel continues to blend the best of local culture, history, and modern luxury, it remains a beacon for discerning travelers seeking an exceptional experience in Vietnam.