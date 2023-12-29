en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnam’s Northern Destinations Brace for New Year Holiday Rush

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:37 pm EST
Vietnam’s Northern Destinations Brace for New Year Holiday Rush

As the New Year holiday approaches, Vietnam’s famed northern mountain destinations are bracing for a surge in tourists, with room occupancy rates in Sa Pa hitting a staggering 90%. The three-to-four-star hotel segment is completely booked, leaving no rooms for last-minute travelers. Five-star accommodations are also heavily occupied, with a 70% booking rate. The northernmost province of Ha Giang, located 240 kilometers from Sa Pa, is witnessing a similar influx of tourists, as confirmed by the chairman of H’Mong Village Resort.

High Demand, Full Bookings

The luxury cruises in Ha Long Bay are also nearly fully booked, mainly by foreign tourists. Best Price, a leading travel firm, has already secured 1,000 bookings for the holiday period. Popular destinations in the north and the central coast, including Hoi An and Nha Trang, are also reporting an 85-90% occupancy rate, signifying high demand.

A Contrast in Da Lat

On the other hand, the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands presents a contrasting picture. Small hotels report a mere 50% occupancy rate and regional tour operator Dalattourist has witnessed a 50% year-on-year decrease in holiday service bookings. The spike in airfares, especially for routes from Hanoi to Phu Quoc Island and Da Lat, is attributed to the holiday season. The high prices may deter potential travelers, posing a challenge to the local tourism industry.

Favorable Weather Forecast

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting predicts favorable weather for recreational activities across Vietnam from December 31, 2023, to January 2, 2024. The northern regions will experience some overnight rain and foggy mornings but will turn sunny and warmer during the day. Central areas may see some rain, while the Central Highlands and southern regions will enjoy dry and sunny weather.

Concerns Over Rising Airfares

Tourism and aviation officials warn that the combination of rising airfares and economic downturn may lead to a significant reduction in domestic air travel in the coming year. Nonetheless, the tourism sector anticipates a successful 2023, with a surge of 58.5% in visitors from Europe in November alone, and more than 11.2 million foreign visitors welcomed by the end of November. The country’s tourism sector has also garnered numerous accolades from the World Travel Awards, and several Vietnamese localities have been recognized for their tourism offerings.

0
Asia Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

By Rafia Tasleem

Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities ...
@Asia · 4 hours
Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported

By Ebenezer Mensah

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported
Xi Jinping’s New Year Address: China’s Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: China's Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development
Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
15 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
15 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
29 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
32 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
39 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
39 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
46 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
47 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
49 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app