Vietnam’s Northern Destinations Brace for New Year Holiday Rush

As the New Year holiday approaches, Vietnam’s famed northern mountain destinations are bracing for a surge in tourists, with room occupancy rates in Sa Pa hitting a staggering 90%. The three-to-four-star hotel segment is completely booked, leaving no rooms for last-minute travelers. Five-star accommodations are also heavily occupied, with a 70% booking rate. The northernmost province of Ha Giang, located 240 kilometers from Sa Pa, is witnessing a similar influx of tourists, as confirmed by the chairman of H’Mong Village Resort.

High Demand, Full Bookings

The luxury cruises in Ha Long Bay are also nearly fully booked, mainly by foreign tourists. Best Price, a leading travel firm, has already secured 1,000 bookings for the holiday period. Popular destinations in the north and the central coast, including Hoi An and Nha Trang, are also reporting an 85-90% occupancy rate, signifying high demand.

A Contrast in Da Lat

On the other hand, the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands presents a contrasting picture. Small hotels report a mere 50% occupancy rate and regional tour operator Dalattourist has witnessed a 50% year-on-year decrease in holiday service bookings. The spike in airfares, especially for routes from Hanoi to Phu Quoc Island and Da Lat, is attributed to the holiday season. The high prices may deter potential travelers, posing a challenge to the local tourism industry.

Favorable Weather Forecast

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting predicts favorable weather for recreational activities across Vietnam from December 31, 2023, to January 2, 2024. The northern regions will experience some overnight rain and foggy mornings but will turn sunny and warmer during the day. Central areas may see some rain, while the Central Highlands and southern regions will enjoy dry and sunny weather.

Concerns Over Rising Airfares

Tourism and aviation officials warn that the combination of rising airfares and economic downturn may lead to a significant reduction in domestic air travel in the coming year. Nonetheless, the tourism sector anticipates a successful 2023, with a surge of 58.5% in visitors from Europe in November alone, and more than 11.2 million foreign visitors welcomed by the end of November. The country’s tourism sector has also garnered numerous accolades from the World Travel Awards, and several Vietnamese localities have been recognized for their tourism offerings.