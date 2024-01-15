Vietnam’s Nghe An Province Announces $390M Investment in Six New Projects

Vietnam’s Nghe An province has revealed its development strategy up until 2030, announcing the launch of six new projects in the Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone. The projects, carrying a total investment of $390 million, are expected to boost the province’s foreign direct investment (FDI) and economic growth. This announcement comes on the back of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) unveiling two economic scenarios for Vietnam this year, predicting GDP growth of 6.13% and 6.48%.

Aggressive FDI Attraction

Of the six new projects in Nghe An, five are foreign investments totalling $311 million. The largest foreign investment comes from Taiwan’s Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation, which is investing $120 million to establish a factory in the VSIP Nghe An Industrial Park. The factory will produce electronic components, further bolstering the region’s already blooming electronics industry. Hong Kong’s Everwin Precision Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. is another significant investor, planning to erect a $115 million plant for electronic components and auto parts.

International and Local Investments

Other international firms investing in the region include Singapore’s Luxcase Precision Technology, China’s Fujian Xinfeng Technology, and Gaojia Optoelectronic Technology. Meanwhile, Vietnamese company Hoang Thinh Dat Corporation has been granted an investment certificate for a venture valued at approximately $77.54 million at the Hoang Mai II Industrial Park. These developments are part of Nghe An’s successful strategy to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), which saw an increase of 66.8% from the previous year.

Impacting Vietnam’s Economy

Nghe An’s aggressive FDI attraction has played a significant role in raising the province to 8th place among Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces in terms of FDI attraction. This achievement aligns with Vietnam’s overall economic growth, which has been predicted by the CIEM to reach over 6% in 2024. The country’s economic drivers are expected to be public investment, domestic consumption, and exports, with an emphasis on FDI attraction.

As Vietnam continues to attract foreign investments, and provinces like Nghe An lay the groundwork for development projects, the country’s economic prospects look promising, potentially reaching the ambitious GDP growth rate predicted by CIEM.