en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Vietnam’s Luxury Train: A Journey to Boost Railway Tourism

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Vietnam’s Luxury Train: A Journey to Boost Railway Tourism

On the cusp of a transformative leap, Vietnam is setting the stage to supercharge its railway tourism with the proposed introduction of a Trans-Vietnam luxury train service. The initiative is spearheaded by Vietravel’s chairman, Nguyen Quoc Ky, in a collaborative endeavor with the Vietnam Railways Corporation. The goal? To provide passengers with a five-star travel experience that transcends the conventional confines of railway travel.

Introducing a Five-Star Journey on Rails

The proposed luxury train promises to offer more than just a comfortable commute. It will feature plush bedrooms equipped with every modern amenity a discerning passenger could wish for. But the luxury doesn’t stop there. The train will house gyms, entertainment facilities, children’s clubs, cinemas, video game parlors, and even live performances, ensuring that the journey becomes an integral part of the destination.

Adding to the allure, the dining car will serve as a culinary stage where local chefs will showcase regional specialties. This gastronomic journey across Vietnam will introduce passengers to the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of the country, all while traveling through its picturesque landscapes.

A Moving Gallery of Vietnamese Art

Adding another layer of cultural infusion, the train’s interior will serve as a moving gallery. It will be adorned with local artwork, providing passengers with a window into Vietnam’s rich heritage. The combination of luxury, entertainment, and cultural immersion is designed to offer a unique travel experience that goes beyond the typical tourist paths.

A Response to the Growing Popularity of Train Travel

The push for a luxury train is not merely a whim but a strategic response to the growing trend of train travel in the country. The railway industry has already tasted success with the introduction of a luxury train service between Hanoi and Da Nang, which has been well-received by travelers. The numbers speak for themselves – a significant uptick in train travel has been registered, with a 15% increase in domestic tourists using train services, reaching 10 million last year, and a 20% rise in international visitors traveling by train, totaling 1.5 million.

The Reunification Express, Vietnam’s seminal north-south railway, has been recognized by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s most incredible rail journeys. This accolade, combined with the growing popularity of railway travel, signals the nation’s potential as a prime railway tourism destination, ready to welcome a new era of luxury travel.

0
Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
31 mins ago
Regina Woman's Vaction Nightmare: Serious Injury and Alleged Negligence
On a sunny afternoon in the Dominican Republic, what was meant to be a day of fun turned into a nightmare for Regina woman, Mackenzie Wilker. As she participated in a competitive game at the Playabachata resort, little did she know it would lead to severe injuries and a potential life-alteration. Game of Fun Turns
Regina Woman's Vaction Nightmare: Serious Injury and Alleged Negligence
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
1 hour ago
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
Unexpected Death of Australian Man in Bali Stirs Community
1 hour ago
Unexpected Death of Australian Man in Bali Stirs Community
LG's Innovative Bon Voyage Trailer: A Mobile Showroom of LG's Products
42 mins ago
LG's Innovative Bon Voyage Trailer: A Mobile Showroom of LG's Products
Vietnam's Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa Ranked Among World's Trending Destinations
51 mins ago
Vietnam's Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa Ranked Among World's Trending Destinations
YOWIE Hotel: An Artistic Haven in Philadelphia's Hospitality Scene
56 mins ago
YOWIE Hotel: An Artistic Haven in Philadelphia's Hospitality Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
1 min
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
4 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
6 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
9 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
9 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
9 mins
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
10 mins
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
11 mins
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app