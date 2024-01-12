Vietnam’s Luxury Train: A Journey to Boost Railway Tourism

On the cusp of a transformative leap, Vietnam is setting the stage to supercharge its railway tourism with the proposed introduction of a Trans-Vietnam luxury train service. The initiative is spearheaded by Vietravel’s chairman, Nguyen Quoc Ky, in a collaborative endeavor with the Vietnam Railways Corporation. The goal? To provide passengers with a five-star travel experience that transcends the conventional confines of railway travel.

Introducing a Five-Star Journey on Rails

The proposed luxury train promises to offer more than just a comfortable commute. It will feature plush bedrooms equipped with every modern amenity a discerning passenger could wish for. But the luxury doesn’t stop there. The train will house gyms, entertainment facilities, children’s clubs, cinemas, video game parlors, and even live performances, ensuring that the journey becomes an integral part of the destination.

Adding to the allure, the dining car will serve as a culinary stage where local chefs will showcase regional specialties. This gastronomic journey across Vietnam will introduce passengers to the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of the country, all while traveling through its picturesque landscapes.

A Moving Gallery of Vietnamese Art

Adding another layer of cultural infusion, the train’s interior will serve as a moving gallery. It will be adorned with local artwork, providing passengers with a window into Vietnam’s rich heritage. The combination of luxury, entertainment, and cultural immersion is designed to offer a unique travel experience that goes beyond the typical tourist paths.

A Response to the Growing Popularity of Train Travel

The push for a luxury train is not merely a whim but a strategic response to the growing trend of train travel in the country. The railway industry has already tasted success with the introduction of a luxury train service between Hanoi and Da Nang, which has been well-received by travelers. The numbers speak for themselves – a significant uptick in train travel has been registered, with a 15% increase in domestic tourists using train services, reaching 10 million last year, and a 20% rise in international visitors traveling by train, totaling 1.5 million.

The Reunification Express, Vietnam’s seminal north-south railway, has been recognized by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s most incredible rail journeys. This accolade, combined with the growing popularity of railway travel, signals the nation’s potential as a prime railway tourism destination, ready to welcome a new era of luxury travel.