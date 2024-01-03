en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vietnam’s Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Vietnam’s Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence

In a gleaming testament to the growing affluence in Southeast Asia, Vietnam’s luxury brand market is witnessing a robust surge. Accumulated revenues of 12 companies distributing 34 luxury brands have swelled by a staggering 67%, amounting to VND25 trillion, as per Vietdata’s report. Among these, Tam Son reigns supreme, boasting the highest revenue of VND4.75 trillion and a profit of VND849 billion. The company’s portfolio is a cavalcade of celebrated brands like Hermes, Kenzo, Boss, Patek Philippe, and Vacheron Constantin.

The Direct Entities and Their Profits

Meanwhile, other luxury powerhouses such as H&M, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, and Adidas have established direct legal entities in the country. Louis Vuitton, with its iconic logo and rich heritage, tops the revenue chart at VND2.36 trillion. Dior, synonymous with elegance and sophistication, leads in profits, raking in VND558 billion.

The Driving Forces of Growth

The swelling luxury market in Vietnam is fueled by two key factors. The first is the burgeoning number of ultra-wealthy individuals in the country, currently standing at 1,059, each with a net worth exceeding $30 million. The second is the country’s young demographic, with an average age of 32, sparking a heightened demand for luxury products.

Future Prospects for the Luxury Market

According to Statista, Vietnam’s luxury market was valued at over $957 million last year, with a projected annual growth rate of over 3% by 2028. Nick Bradstreet of Savills underlines that the economic downturn in China has prodded brands to diversify their markets. Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, is emerging as an alluring destination for luxury brand expansion. Despite indications of luxury goods consumption slowing down in 2023, Vietnam retains its status as one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant high-end product markets.

0
Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year Brings Resolutions, Business Developments, Strikes and Cultural Milestones

By Ayesha Mumtaz

MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

By Rafia Tasleem

ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors

By Muhammad Jawad

Middle East CEOs: Power Players in a Unique Economic Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top ...
@Business · 1 min
Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top ...
heart comment 0
Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars

By Dil Bar Irshad

Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars
BNP Paribas Recommends ‘Buy’ Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

BNP Paribas Recommends 'Buy' Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance
Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

By Saboor Bayat

Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears
Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS

By BNN Correspondents

Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS
Latest Headlines
World News
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
47 seconds
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
1 min
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
1 min
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
2 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
2 mins
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
2 mins
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
2 mins
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
2 mins
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
2 mins
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app