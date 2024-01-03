Vietnam’s Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence

In a gleaming testament to the growing affluence in Southeast Asia, Vietnam’s luxury brand market is witnessing a robust surge. Accumulated revenues of 12 companies distributing 34 luxury brands have swelled by a staggering 67%, amounting to VND25 trillion, as per Vietdata’s report. Among these, Tam Son reigns supreme, boasting the highest revenue of VND4.75 trillion and a profit of VND849 billion. The company’s portfolio is a cavalcade of celebrated brands like Hermes, Kenzo, Boss, Patek Philippe, and Vacheron Constantin.

The Direct Entities and Their Profits

Meanwhile, other luxury powerhouses such as H&M, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, and Adidas have established direct legal entities in the country. Louis Vuitton, with its iconic logo and rich heritage, tops the revenue chart at VND2.36 trillion. Dior, synonymous with elegance and sophistication, leads in profits, raking in VND558 billion.

The Driving Forces of Growth

The swelling luxury market in Vietnam is fueled by two key factors. The first is the burgeoning number of ultra-wealthy individuals in the country, currently standing at 1,059, each with a net worth exceeding $30 million. The second is the country’s young demographic, with an average age of 32, sparking a heightened demand for luxury products.

Future Prospects for the Luxury Market

According to Statista, Vietnam’s luxury market was valued at over $957 million last year, with a projected annual growth rate of over 3% by 2028. Nick Bradstreet of Savills underlines that the economic downturn in China has prodded brands to diversify their markets. Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, is emerging as an alluring destination for luxury brand expansion. Despite indications of luxury goods consumption slowing down in 2023, Vietnam retains its status as one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant high-end product markets.