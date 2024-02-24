Vietnam's Leather and Footwear Industry: Navigating Through Challenges Towards Sustainable Growth

As the sun rises over the bustling factories of Vietnam, the leather and footwear industry, a cornerstone of the country’s economy, stands at a crossroads. In a candid interview with Tin tức, Phan Thị Thanh Xuân, the Vice President and General Secretary of the Leather, Footwear, and Handbag Association (Lefaso), shares an insider's perspective on the trials and triumphs of an industry striving to lace up its boots for a sustainable future.
Overcoming Global Hurdles with Resilience
The previous year was not without its challenges for Vietnam's leather and footwear sector. A dip in export turnover to nearly $24 billion paints a picture of the global economic turbulence that left few industries untouched. Yet, Xuân regards this figure not as a setback but as a testament to the industry's resilience. Amid fluctuating trade policies and rising input costs, the sector's ability to maintain a steady course is noteworthy. The silver lining, as Xuân points out, lies in the opportunities these challenges present. With the world inching towards recovery, Vietnam's network of free trade agreements offers a beacon of hope for the industry to rebound stronger than ever.
Embracing Sustainability and Innovation
The path to recovery and growth is lined with the green flags of sustainable development. Recognizing this, industry leaders are steering efforts towards not just navigating but thriving under the new market regulations that demand environmental stewardship. The adoption of improved technology, better management practices, and upskilling of the workforce are at the forefront of this transformation. Lefaso's proactive approach in organizing seminars and training sessions underscores the sector's commitment to adapt and evolve. By investing in high-quality resources and embracing sustainable practices, the industry aims to not only meet but exceed international standards, thereby securing its place in the global market.
A Future Forged in Collaboration
The journey towards sustainable growth is not a solitary one. The synergy between Vietnam and its trading partners, such as Bangladesh, exemplifies the power of collaboration. The growing bilateral trade relations, with aspirations to reach a trade value of US$2 billion by 2023, highlight the mutual benefits of shared goals and cooperative efforts. The establishment of new trade routes and prioritization of sectors like pharmaceuticals and tourism further solidify the foundation for a prosperous future. It is clear that by fostering strong international ties and focusing on sustainable and innovative practices, Vietnam's leather and footwear industry is not just walking towards a brighter future; it is making strides.
In the face of adversity, the Vietnamese leather and footwear industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability. With strong leadership, a focus on sustainability, and the support of international partnerships, the sector is well-positioned to overcome its challenges and make significant contributions to Vietnam's economic development. As the industry continues to evolve, it serves as a compelling example of how embracing change and fostering collaboration can lead to sustainable growth and success on the global stage.