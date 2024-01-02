en English
Vietnam’s Labor Market: Increased Employment but Quality Remains a Concern

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Vietnam's Labor Market: Increased Employment but Quality Remains a Concern

Despite a surge in employment numbers, Vietnam’s labor market quality has not seen significant improvement, with a substantial informal workforce still present. The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the number of employed workers increased to 51.5 million in the fourth quarter, up by 130,400 from the previous quarter and 414,600 from the same period the previous year.

Workforce Growth and Lunar New Year Production

This growth in the labor force is partially attributed to increased production in preparation for the Lunar New Year holiday. The labor force, aged 15 and above, reached 52.4 million in 2023, showing a 1.35% year-on-year increase. The workers are largely employed in services, industrial sectors, and agriculture. The country’s total population grew to 100.3 million, marking a 0.84% rise from 2022.

Income Disparities and Unemployment Rates

The average monthly income for 2023 was approximately US$293, with a 6.9% annual increase. However, there are noticeable income disparities based on gender and location, with men and urban workers earning more than women and rural workers. The average income per capita per month rose by 5.9% to about US$204. Price hikes impacted 30.4% of households, and diseases affected 4.6%. The unemployment rate for the fourth quarter stood at 2.03% nationwide.

Recovery Measures and Job Losses

The southeastern region saw a notable decrease in unemployment after implementing comprehensive recovery measures. In Ho Chi Minh City, unemployment dropped to 2.91%. The report also indicated a reduction in workers made redundant in the fourth quarter, particularly in foreign-invested, footwear, and textile companies. Overall, about 85,500 people lost their jobs in the quarter, primarily in the non-public sector.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

