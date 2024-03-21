Vietnam's Housing Market Shows Signs of Recovery Amidst Low Supply in 2024

Vietnam's real estate landscape is experiencing a significant shift as both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) witness a remarkable absorption rate surpassing 100%, according to a report by VNDirect Securities Corporation. This uptick in market activity, coupled with a 20.1% year-on-year revenue increase in HCMC's real estate services, signals a recovery phase albeit shadowed by a concerning low supply, particularly in affordable housing segments.

Market Recovery Amidst Supply Challenges

Despite the optimistic signs of recovery, the real estate market is grappling with a supply shortage, hitting a decade low in the availability of townhouses and new apartments. In Hanoi and HCMC, the primary market's supply of townhouses has dwindled to 754 and 766 units respectively. Similarly, new apartment supplies have plummeted to 7,722 units in HCMC and 19,808 in Hanoi. This scarcity is attributed to developers delaying new project launches to 2025 and 2026, as detailed by Alex Crane, CEO of Knight Frank Vietnam. Concurrently, escalating land and construction costs have propelled housing prices upwards, with Hanoi witnessing a 15% surge in average apartment prices in 2023, reaching VND53.2 million per square meter.

Government Efforts and Market Projections

The Vietnamese government's initiative to construct one million social housing units between 2021 and 2030 is in progress, yet only 4.7% of the target had been met by last year. Despite these efforts, the market's supply side remains constrained. However, the forecast for the remainder of 2024 appears cautiously optimistic. VNDirect anticipates an increase in housing demand, fueled by a decrease in average mortgage interest rates from 13-14% a year to 11% at commercial banks, alongside developers offering more accessible payment policies. Yet, Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam (JLL) projects that the housing supply will continue to be restrained, with only 10,000 new units expected to be added in both Hanoi and HCMC.

Economic Significance of Real Estate in Vietnam

Real estate holds a pivotal role in Vietnam's economy, accounting for 27.3% of its GDP and 21% of banking credit as of last year, underscoring the sector's critical importance. The current market dynamics, characterized by a recovery in demand yet hampered by limited supply, highlight the challenges and opportunities within the Vietnamese real estate landscape. As the market navigates these hurdles, the balance between demand and supply will be crucial in shaping the sector's trajectory in 2024 and beyond.