en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa Ranked Among World’s Trending Destinations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa Ranked Among World’s Trending Destinations

Asia’s tourism landscape is witnessing an exciting shift, with Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa securing prestigious spots in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2024 awards. These renowned Vietnamese destinations have been recognized among the world’s trending travel locations, affirming the rising global appeal of Vietnam’s mesmerizing natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Ha Long Bay: A Gem in the Northern Province

Ha Long Bay, situated in the northern province of Quang Ninh, clinched the third spot in the ‘Trending Destinations’ category. Famous for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped by rainforests, Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage site that offers visitors an enchanting journey into Vietnam’s geological and cultural past. Its recognition by Tripadvisor underscores the growing interest in destinations that combine natural beauty with historical significance.

Sa Pa: The Mountainous Marvel

Sa Pa, nestled in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, earned the fifth position on the list. Known for its striking terraced rice fields, towering peaks, and vibrant ethnic cultures, Sa Pa is a haven for trekkers and culture enthusiasts alike. Its inclusion in the top trending destinations attests to the allure of offbeat, culturally rich locales that offer immersive travel experiences.

Asia Dominates the List

With Tokyo, Japan, clinching the top position and Seoul, South Korea, following closely in second, Asia’s dominance in the top 10 trending destinations is indisputable. This prominence signals a shift in global travel trends, with travelers increasingly seeking out destinations that offer a blend of modern urban charm and rich cultural narratives. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is an annual accolade awarded to less than 1 percent of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings, representing the epitome of travel excellence.

In conclusion, the recognition of Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa in the world’s trending destinations is a testament to the irresistible charm of Vietnam. As more travelers discover the country’s diverse offerings, Vietnam is poised to emerge as one of Asia’s top travel hotspots in the coming years.

0
Asia Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
19 mins ago
China's Rare Earth Exports Surge by 7.3% in 2023 Amid Rising Global Demand
In a world increasingly reliant on high-tech applications, China’s rare earth exports grew by 7.3% in 2023, clocking in at 52,307 metric tons. The surge can be attributed to competitive pricing and escalating international demand, particularly from sectors such as new energy vehicles, wind power, and inverter air conditioners. December Dip and the Rise of
China's Rare Earth Exports Surge by 7.3% in 2023 Amid Rising Global Demand
China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule
2 hours ago
China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule
Asian Markets in Decline: A Deep Dive into Company Performances and Market Indices
2 hours ago
Asian Markets in Decline: A Deep Dive into Company Performances and Market Indices
Chinese Customs Anticipate Trade Challenges: Exporters Remain Optimistic Amid Global Uncertainty
51 mins ago
Chinese Customs Anticipate Trade Challenges: Exporters Remain Optimistic Amid Global Uncertainty
Federated Hermes Fund Invests in Tencent Amidst Chinese Gaming Restrictions
54 mins ago
Federated Hermes Fund Invests in Tencent Amidst Chinese Gaming Restrictions
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
59 mins ago
Sporting Spotlight: Indian Athletes Gearing Up Across Multiple Fronts
Latest Headlines
World News
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
1 min
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
2 mins
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
High School Girls' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Emerging Talent
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Emerging Talent
Pitkin County Democrats Rally for Women's Rights: A Call for Political Engagement and Solidarity
3 mins
Pitkin County Democrats Rally for Women's Rights: A Call for Political Engagement and Solidarity
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
3 mins
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
4 mins
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
4 mins
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
4 mins
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app