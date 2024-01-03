en English
International Relations

Vietnam’s Global Diplomacy: A Year of Prolific Overseas Engagements

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Vietnam’s Global Diplomacy: A Year of Prolific Overseas Engagements

In the calendar year of 2023, Vietnam’s political landscape was marked by a series of high-profile foreign visits by its senior leaders. These diplomatic endeavors were part of a broader strategy aimed at fortifying Vietnam’s global partnerships and unlocking new avenues for development. The overseas missions encompassed a diverse range of nations, thereby fortifying Vietnam’s global presence and fortifying its collaborative prospects.

Robust Diplomatic Engagements

From the General Secretary to the President, Vietnamese leaders undertook a series of overseas visits in 2023. These included meetings with key global figures like Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden. These diplomatic excursions served to elevate Vietnam’s standing on the international stage. At present, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with a staggering 193 countries around the globe.

Initiatives for International Cooperation

These overseas visits were not just about bilateral discussions. Vietnam demonstrated its commitment to multilateral cooperation by proposing several international initiatives. This included peacekeeping efforts in Africa and providing aid to manage earthquake aftermath in Turkey. Economic diplomacy, moreover, has been a central tenet of these overseas missions, fuelling growth in imports, exports, and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Recognition and Restructuring

Among the notable achievements of these diplomatic efforts was the recognition of Ha Long Bay, Cat Ba archipelago, Da Lat, and Hoi An by UNESCO. The diplomatic sector itself witnessed a restructuring aimed at enhancing its effectiveness. This included improvements in party building, rectification, working style, and the professional development of diplomatic officers. These changes are indicative of Vietnam’s proactive stance in foreign affairs and its commitment to being an active player on the world stage.

As Vietnam moves into 2024, the country’s diplomatic endeavors show no sign of abating. On January 6, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse are scheduled to visit Vietnam, co-chairing the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee. This visit underscores Vietnam’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its international alliances, with the ultimate goal of creating a more interconnected and mutually beneficial global environment.

International Relations Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

