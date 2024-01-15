en English
Vietnam

Vietnam’s Generation Z: Redefining E-commerce and Consumer Habits

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Vietnam's Generation Z: Redefining E-commerce and Consumer Habits

Online shopping, a phenomenon that continues to revolutionize the retail landscape, is fast becoming the preferred mode of purchase for Generation Z in Vietnam. This demographic, at ease in the digital realm and swayed by social media trends, is driving a significant shift in the country’s e-commerce sector. A recent survey by Lazada, an e-commerce platform, reveals that 58% of Vietnamese people are inclined to continue using online shopping due to its convenience and accessibility.

The Changing Shopping Habits of Generation Z

Gen Z, also known as the Zero to Nineties generation, is a unique group characterized by their digital savviness and discerning consumer habits. They value quality, sustainability, and authenticity, and their shopping behaviors reflect these sentiments. For instance, Le Thi Khanh Hien, a student, and Ho Thien Canh, an office clerk, claim that they prefer online shopping due to its time-saving benefits and frequent availability of discounts and free shipping.

Furthermore, this generation is not confined to buying from a single store. They are willing to explore a variety of online platforms, looking for personalized experiences and products that resonate with their lifestyle. In fact, research shows that 85% of Gen Z discover products through these online platforms, with 72% ready to spend more on shopping.

Impact on Advertising Strategies

The growing influence of Gen Z’s shopping habits is compelling businesses to reshape their advertising strategies. With social networks like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube playing a pivotal role in shaping consumer trends, businesses are now focusing their marketing efforts on these platforms. Gen Z, making up 30% of the total shoppers, is a demographic businesses cannot afford to ignore.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Shoppertainment 2023 event at Ben Thanh Heritage Market used livestreaming as a tool to attract and engage with Gen Z consumers, while Saigon Co.op offered significant discounts and vouchers for online purchases. The majority of Gen Z consumers favor platforms like Shopee, but others are also opting for Tiki, Lazada, Facebook, and other websites.

The Rising Influence of Generation Z

As Gen Z continues to shape the e-commerce landscape in Vietnam, businesses are realizing the importance of engaging with this generation on their preferred platforms. This demographic is not just influencing the shopping habits of today, but also setting the stage for how future generations will engage with e-commerce. Their emphasis on personalization, quality, and sustainability is challenging businesses to adapt and innovate, ultimately leading to a more consumer-focused e-commerce landscape.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

