en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Vietnam

Vietnam’s Financial Sector Embraces ESG Principles for a Greener Future

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Vietnam’s Financial Sector Embraces ESG Principles for a Greener Future

As the world grapples with the climate crisis, Vietnam’s financial sector is making significant strides in the adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Leading the charge are banking institutions such as BIDV, Agribank, MB, SHB, and ACB, who are integrating ESG standards into their operations, risk management, and business strategies. This shift represents a significant transformation in Vietnam’s banking industry, breaking away from traditional practices and leaning towards sustainable finance.

Banks Leading in Sustainable Finance

Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) stands as the first local bank to create a sustainable loan framework. Its focus is primarily on clean and renewable energy, echoing the global call for a transition to green energy. Agricultural Bank (Agribank), another major player in the banking sector, is incorporating ESG into its substantial agricultural and rural lending. This move complements Vietnam’s agricultural backbone and ensures that sustainability is embedded in the country’s primary industry.

Military Bank (MB) is committing a significant portion of its funding to renewable energy projects. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), on the other hand, is promoting digital transformation alongside environmental awareness. The bank’s digital initiatives not only streamline operations but also reduce its carbon footprint, aligning with the global trend of digitalization and sustainability.

Challenges and the Way Forward

Despite these advances, challenges persist. The need for a comprehensive legal framework for green financing, skilled personnel in sustainability, and better emissions data management are among the hurdles that the sector needs to overcome. Experts from PwC, KPMG, and the banking industry emphasize the importance of robust risk management frameworks and the integration of carbon accounting. These are crucial to ensure the banks’ future viability and alignment with sustainability practices.

The financial sector’s shift towards ESG standards mirrors the larger trend of industries prioritizing sustainability and decarbonization. For the hospitality sector, green building accreditations are becoming increasingly important, with both global and regional hotel operators prioritizing the acquisition of green building certifications to remain competitive. Similarly, the implications of corporate commitments to decarbonization are far-reaching, affecting sectors far and wide.

In essence, Vietnam’s financial sector, with its adoption of ESG standards, signifies a critical step in the country’s journey towards sustainable development. It is a testament to the fact that sustainability and economic growth can go hand in hand, paving the way for a greener future.

0
Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vietnam's Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regulations and Sustainability Issues

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's Global Diplomacy: A Year of Prolific Overseas Engagements

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Da Lat and Hoi An Join UNESCO's Global Creative Cities Network

By BNN Correspondents

Prof. Furuta Motoo on Vietnam's Cultural Industries and Regional Stature

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's Impressive Strides: A Masterplan for Future Dev ...
@Politics · 47 mins
Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's Impressive Strides: A Masterplan for Future Dev ...
heart comment 0
Record Visitor Influx at HCM City’s Historic People’s Committee and People’s Council Building

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Record Visitor Influx at HCM City's Historic People's Committee and People's Council Building
Generative AI: The Catalyst for Vietnam’s Digital Economy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Generative AI: The Catalyst for Vietnam’s Digital Economy
Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens’ Safety Following Japan Earthquake

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens' Safety Following Japan Earthquake
Vietnam’s Stock Market Shows Resilience Amid Foreign Investor Sell-Offs

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's Stock Market Shows Resilience Amid Foreign Investor Sell-Offs
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
34 seconds
Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Series of Wins and Losses Across Various Teams
42 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Series of Wins and Losses Across Various Teams
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
1 min
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
2 mins
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
2 mins
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
2 mins
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
2 mins
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app