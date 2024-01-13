en English
Vietnam's Export Market: Navigating Challenges Towards a Promising 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:38 pm EST
Vietnam’s Export Market: Navigating Challenges Towards a Promising 2024

After a challenging 2023 marked by a 4.4% drop in export turnover, Vietnamese businesses are gazing at 2024 with renewed optimism. Despite the downturn, 2023 saw 35 export items cross the billion-dollar mark each, accounting for 93.6% of total exports. Moreover, seven items each surpassed the US$10 billion threshold, constituting 66% of exports. These figures, coupled with promising recovery signs observed in the last quarter of 2023, are fueling hope for a more favorable export market in 2024.

Apparel Industry Leads Recovery

Among the sectors showing hopeful signs, the apparel industry stands out. Notably, Thanh Cong Textile and Garment Investment Trading Joint Stock Company and LNK Company have secured orders for the first quarter. Although the order pace is slower than previous years, it’s a positive sign of recovery. VinaCapital, in its analysis, suggests a 7% increase in exports for 2024, driven by planned public investment to invigorate the economy.

Challenges on the Horizon

However, the road to recovery isn’t devoid of hurdles. The potential downturn in the US economy, a significant market for Vietnamese products, poses a risk of reduced demand. Fiscal stimulus measures are lined up to offset potential impacts, but concerns around over-reliance on the US and EU markets, coupled with weak global consumer demand, remain.

Strategic Plans for Growth

The Ministry of Industry and Trade acknowledges these challenges, particularly from international trade, investment, and financial channels. In response, it plans to leverage free trade agreements to fuel a 6% export turnover growth in 2024. Businesses are urged to keep a close eye on global trends and adapt proactively to meet the set goals for the year and the broader 2021-2025 period.

Business Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

