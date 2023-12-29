en English
Vietnam’s Economic Growth Slows in 2023, Misses Government Target

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:30 pm EST
In a notable downturn from its previous robust growth rates, Vietnam’s economy expanded by a modest 5.05% in 2023. The growth rate fell short of the government’s target of 6.5%, reflecting the economic challenges that the Southeast Asian nation faces both internally and on the global stage. The slowdown impacts various sectors that are crucial drivers of Vietnam’s economy, including manufacturing, exports, and foreign investments.

Economic Indicators and Impact

The signs of a slowdown are evident in the country’s key economic indicators. The exports fell 4.4% from the previous year, and the industrial production index rose by a mere 1.5%. The average consumer prices rose 3.25%. Despite these figures, Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the last quarter rose 6.72% year-on-year, reaching $430 billion. However, the overall economic growth rate was still lower than the government’s target, reflecting the broader economic volatility that many countries are currently grappling with.

Internal Challenges

Internally, Vietnam’s economy has been battling with multiple issues. Public investment was stalled amidst an intensified anti-corruption crackdown, resulting in only 65% of the set target being met for the year. This has been a significant factor contributing to the slower growth rate. The central bank attempted to stimulate growth by cutting policy rates four times, but credit growth remained weaker than the target of 14%.

Ahead: Government Strategies and Measures

Despite the economic slowdown, the Vietnamese government remains optimistic about the country’s potential for growth. The government has set targets for the coming year, which include GDP growth of 6.0 to 6.5% and inflation in a range of 4.0 to 4.5%. It is likely that the government will reassess its economic strategies and may implement additional measures to bolster the economy and achieve future growth objectives. This will be crucial to navigate the challenging global economic environment and stimulate domestic economic activity.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

