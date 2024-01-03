en English
Business

Vietnam’s E-commerce Sector Soars, Boosting Tax Collection

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Vietnam's E-commerce Sector Soars, Boosting Tax Collection

Vietnam’s e-commerce sector has witnessed a significant surge, recording a revenue of VNĐ536.5 billion, approximately $22.35 million, this year alone. Tax violations from 179 businesses and 1,061 individuals have added to the coffers of the General Department of Taxation (GDT), racking up VNĐ275 billion. The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s White Book on Vietnamese E-Business 2022 reveals that the total value of e-commerce goods and services in Vietnam has doubled from $8 billion in 2020 to $16.4 billion in 2021, with an anticipated leap to $21.3 billion by 2023.

E-commerce Expansion

By 2025, the Vietnamese e-commerce market size is expected to reach a staggering $57 billion. The sector’s remarkable expansion is driven by the country’s digital natives, with around 60% of the population, or between 57 to 60 million consumers, engaging in online shopping.

Boosting Tax Collection

The E-commerce Information Portal, a digital initiative launched on December 15, 2022, has revolutionized tax declaration and collection. It has registered 357 e-commerce trading floors by the end of the year, resulting in increased tax declarations on the e-commerce transactions floor. The portal also serves as a digital gateway for foreign e-commerce suppliers, cementing Vietnam’s position as a frontrunner in ASEAN for tax collection from cross-border suppliers.

Contributions from Foreign Suppliers

As of today, 74 foreign suppliers have registered and paid taxes through this portal, contributing a total of VNĐ8.1 trillion in taxes, of which VNĐ6.9 trillion was paid directly through the portal. From 2018 to the end of 2023, e-commerce activities have generated over VNĐ5.5 trillion in revenue declared on behalf of contractors, averaging over VNĐ1.2 trillion per year.

In a bid to further enhance tax management and transparency, the GDT plans to leverage digital map applications for various sectors, including household businesses. This move is aimed at ensuring accurate tax collection and promoting fairness.

Business Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

