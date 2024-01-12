en English
Aviation

Vietnam’s Deputy PM Stresses on Aviation Security and Safety as Top Priority

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Vietnam’s Deputy PM Stresses on Aviation Security and Safety as Top Priority

In a pivotal conference on January 12, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang of Vietnam stressed the paramount importance of aviation security and safety. As the chairman of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, Quang evaluated the committee’s performance in 2023 and delineated tasks for the coming year. He underscored the need for unity among ministries, agencies, and localities to enforce security measures, pushing for regular training, digital transformation, and utilization of information technology.

Investment in Equipment and Techniques

In his address, Quang advocated for increased investment in equipment and techniques to bolster aviation security. He stressed the significance of routine inspection and supervision, addressing potential risks and managing incidents promptly. This call for investment aligns with the growing passenger numbers that Vietnam’s airlines experienced in 2023, with 74 million passengers served, marking a 34.5% rise from 2022. The surge in international passenger traffic was also notable, with 32 million travelers, a figure 1.7 times larger than the previous year.

Incident Management and Communication

A crucial aspect of Quang’s address was the improved coordination in incident management. He urged aviation operating units and businesses to concentrate on ensuring aviation security and safety while closely working with competent forces. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of effectively communicating safety information to airline employees and passengers, a measure crucial to raising awareness and preparedness among the general public.

Enhancement of Provincial Steering Committees

Quang further highlighted the need to enhance the role of provincial steering committees in terrorism prevention and control. This initiative, he believes, would contribute significantly to maintaining stability, a commitment he affirmed during the 28th high-level segment of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2022.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

