Vietnam’s Deputy PM Stresses on Aviation Security and Safety as Top Priority

In a pivotal conference on January 12, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang of Vietnam stressed the paramount importance of aviation security and safety. As the chairman of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, Quang evaluated the committee’s performance in 2023 and delineated tasks for the coming year. He underscored the need for unity among ministries, agencies, and localities to enforce security measures, pushing for regular training, digital transformation, and utilization of information technology.

Investment in Equipment and Techniques

In his address, Quang advocated for increased investment in equipment and techniques to bolster aviation security. He stressed the significance of routine inspection and supervision, addressing potential risks and managing incidents promptly. This call for investment aligns with the growing passenger numbers that Vietnam’s airlines experienced in 2023, with 74 million passengers served, marking a 34.5% rise from 2022. The surge in international passenger traffic was also notable, with 32 million travelers, a figure 1.7 times larger than the previous year.

Incident Management and Communication

A crucial aspect of Quang’s address was the improved coordination in incident management. He urged aviation operating units and businesses to concentrate on ensuring aviation security and safety while closely working with competent forces. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of effectively communicating safety information to airline employees and passengers, a measure crucial to raising awareness and preparedness among the general public.

Enhancement of Provincial Steering Committees

Quang further highlighted the need to enhance the role of provincial steering committees in terrorism prevention and control. This initiative, he believes, would contribute significantly to maintaining stability, a commitment he affirmed during the 28th high-level segment of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2022.