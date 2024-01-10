en English
Vietnam

Vietnam’s Deputy PM Calls for International Cooperation in Identifying Fallen Soldiers’ Remains

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Vietnam’s Deputy PM Calls for International Cooperation in Identifying Fallen Soldiers’ Remains

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha of Vietnam has underscored the crucial role of international collaboration in the ongoing pursuit to locate, retrieve, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. At a meeting convened by the national steering committee for search, collection, repatriation, and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains (National Steering Committee 515) in Hanoi on January 9, Deputy PM Ha called upon ministries, agencies, and local governments to fully comprehend and implement the policies of the Party and State pertaining to this significant mission.

Revamping the Martyrs’ Data System

One of the key points that Deputy PM Ha highlighted was the necessity to improve the data system related to martyrs and their graves. This involves not just the collection of relevant data, but also its systematic organization, management, and dissemination. He stressed the importance of harnessing technology to enhance the identification processes, which entails the development and utilization of better information channels for war veterans and their families.

A Future Focused on Identification and Technology

Looking ahead, the committee’s plans encompass searching for graves in areas where substantial information about martyrs is available. This will be complemented by efforts to identify unknown soldiers in cemeteries and to bolster the capabilities of DNA testing facilities and gene database storage centers. The ultimate goal is to ensure that every fallen soldier is identified and remembered, thereby honoring their sacrifice.

The Successes of the Past Year

In the previous year, National Steering Committee 515 made significant strides in its mission. A total of 1,328 sets of martyrs’ remains were collected from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. DNA testing methods confirmed the identity of 9 out of 124 samples, while forensic techniques succeeded in identifying 251 sets of remains. These achievements underscore the progress made so far and serve as a beacon of hope for the challenging task that lies ahead.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

