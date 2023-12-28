Vietnam’s Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate

With a total fertility rate dropping to 1.95 children per woman this year, Vietnam stands on the precipice of a significant demographic challenge. This figure, down from 2.01 in the previous year, and below the replacement ratio of 2.1, forecasts a future where the population plummets, possibly dwindling to tens of thousands by 2700, as per a report by the United Nations. The spotlight falls on Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta, where the birth rates are at an alarming 1.5 and 1.27 children per woman, respectively.

Vietnam’s Population Growth: A Six-Decade Decline

Vietnam’s population growth rate has been on a steady decline for the past 60 years. Projections suggest it could hit zero by 2069 if current birth rates persist. The General Statistics Office (GSO) bases these forecasts on the current demographic data, aligning with a common global practice. The GSO’s projections echo the U.N.’s 2022 forecast, which predicts a global population peak of 10.4 billion in 2086, followed by a decline, reflecting a worldwide decrease in birth rates.

Population Projections and Potential Interventions

According to projections, Vietnam’s population is expected to peak at 107 million in 2044, then decrease to 72 million by 2100, assuming no measures are taken to boost the birth rate. The country is in transition, navigating the path from high to low birth rates alongside an aging population. Similarly, countries like South Korea and Hungary have experienced these demographic shifts and have responded with policies encouraging higher birth rates. Vietnam, too, is exploring legislation aimed at incentivizing families to have more children, with potential benefits including financial support and education incentives.

Global Echoes: Vietnam’s Demographic Challenge

As the birth rates fall, Vietnam faces scenarios reminiscent of South Korea and Japan, where significant drops in birth rates led to labor shortages and aging population issues. The United Nations warns that without intervention, Vietnam’s population could decline to a mere 3-6 million people by 2500. The nation’s demographic challenge is a mirror of global trends, with countries worldwide grappling with falling fertility rates and the implications of an aging population. The stakes are high, and the solutions complex, as the world watches how Vietnam navigates this impending demographic shift.