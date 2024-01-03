Vietnam’s Central Bank Takes Bold Steps Towards Inclusive Finance

As 2024 unfolds, the Vietnamese central bank has introduced a transformative policy that concerns the annual growth goals for banks. This change represents a significant shift from the past practice of setting growth targets for shorter durations. Now, each bank is assigned a fixed growth target for the entire year. Domestic banks must strictly adhere to these targets throughout the year, while foreign banks are granted until the year-end to make sure they are within their allocated targets.

Curbing Executive Privileges

Accompanying this new policy, the central bank has issued stern warnings to banks regarding the practice of providing low-interest loans to their executives and the associates of such executives. This move is seen as a clear response to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s directive to the central bank in November 2023 to refine its credit policies. His instructions underscored the necessity for credit to be promptly accessible to all individuals, signalling an effort to foster a more inclusive financial environment.

Mainstreaming Credit Control

The central bank’s policy sets a credit growth cap at 15% for the domestic banking system this year, with a focus on controlling lending and managing growth. By December 27, 2023, banks’ lending had grown by 12.26%, falling below the central bank’s cap of 14%-15%. The cap, however, is not set in stone and can be adjusted depending on how the situation evolves.

Looking Ahead

Despite the central bank’s measures, credit growth in Vietnam was significantly below expectations in 2023. The total credit of the entire economy had risen by a mere 9.15% year-on-year to reach around US$532.75 billion, far from the year-end target. The central bank expects a credit growth of 13-14% in 2024, highlighting the need to progressively increase the economy’s reliance on capital from commercial banks. Interestingly, the Federal Reserve is also gearing up to combat inflation without causing a sharp rise in unemployment, a delicate balance known as a soft landing. Both investors and the Fed agree that rates will need to come down in 2024, based on the US economy’s direction.