Vietnam’s Central Bank Embarks on a Mission to Restructure Troubled Banks

In a decisive move to address the financial turbulence rattling several banks, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has turned its focus towards restructuring. The Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), one of the banks under SBV’s scanner, is currently under special control following a run on the bank in October 2022. The intervention, aimed at staving off further adverse effects on SCB and the larger financial sector, follows the SBV’s long-standing practice of stepping in to restore stability in banks facing significant difficulties. SCB, however, is not alone in this financial maelstrom.

Restructuring Plans for Other Banks

Besides SCB, the SBV is also in the process of formulating restructuring strategies for several other banks in distress. These include CBBank, OceanBank, GP Bank, and DongABank. But the journey to restructuring these financial institutions is proving to be a slower-than-expected process. The significant challenge lies in finding solvent commercial banks that are ready to merge with the ones grappling with financial issues.

The Challenge of Persuading Shareholders

Another hurdle in this arduous process is convincing shareholders, particularly the major and foreign strategic ones, to agree to mandatory transfers. Given the intricate nature of such transitions, they often prove to be time-consuming tasks.

Appeal for Foreign Bank Involvement

In a recent meeting with Mizuho, one of Japan’s top three banks, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sought their participation in the restructuring process of the country’s weaker banks. This move signifies the government’s intent to actively involve foreign banks in their restructuring efforts, underlining the crucial role of state-owned commercial banks in the credit system and the necessity to enhance their business efficiency and competitiveness.