Vietnam’s Binh Duong Province Launches First Waste-to-Energy Plant: A Leap towards Sustainability

Marking a major stride towards sustainability, the southern province of Binh Duong in Vietnam has celebrated the inauguration of its first waste-to-energy facility. This 5-megawatt plant, which became operational on January 12, serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to environmental conservation and the pursuit of renewable energy solutions.

BIWASE’s Pioneering Initiative

The innovative project is an initiative of the Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company (BIWASE). Nguyen Van Thien, the Chairman of BIWASE’s Board of Directors, emphasized the facility’s critical role in fostering the green and circular economy within Vietnam’s industrial stronghold. Designed with the capacity to process 200 tonnes of waste per day, the waste-to-energy plant speaks volumes about the country’s determination to harness renewable energy sources.

A Substantial Investment

The waste-to-energy facility is a significant investment of VND1.2 trillion, which translates to approximately $49 million USD. Financial backing includes co-financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), contributing $20 million USD to the venture.

Additional Infrastructure

On the same day of the plant’s inauguration, BIWASE also launched an organic fertilizer production line with a capacity to produce 840 tonnes per day. This development further bolsters the company’s commitment to the green economy. BIWASE’s infrastructure now boasts four waste separation and treatment technology lines, capable of handling a total of 2,520 tonnes of waste daily, along with four incinerators with the capacity to process 500 tonnes of waste each day. This tangible progress underscores Vietnam’s dedication to renewable energy and environmental conservation.