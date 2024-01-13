en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Vietnam’s Binh Duong Province Launches First Waste-to-Energy Plant: A Leap towards Sustainability

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Vietnam’s Binh Duong Province Launches First Waste-to-Energy Plant: A Leap towards Sustainability

Marking a major stride towards sustainability, the southern province of Binh Duong in Vietnam has celebrated the inauguration of its first waste-to-energy facility. This 5-megawatt plant, which became operational on January 12, serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to environmental conservation and the pursuit of renewable energy solutions.

BIWASE’s Pioneering Initiative

The innovative project is an initiative of the Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company (BIWASE). Nguyen Van Thien, the Chairman of BIWASE’s Board of Directors, emphasized the facility’s critical role in fostering the green and circular economy within Vietnam’s industrial stronghold. Designed with the capacity to process 200 tonnes of waste per day, the waste-to-energy plant speaks volumes about the country’s determination to harness renewable energy sources.

A Substantial Investment

The waste-to-energy facility is a significant investment of VND1.2 trillion, which translates to approximately $49 million USD. Financial backing includes co-financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), contributing $20 million USD to the venture.

Additional Infrastructure

On the same day of the plant’s inauguration, BIWASE also launched an organic fertilizer production line with a capacity to produce 840 tonnes per day. This development further bolsters the company’s commitment to the green economy. BIWASE’s infrastructure now boasts four waste separation and treatment technology lines, capable of handling a total of 2,520 tonnes of waste daily, along with four incinerators with the capacity to process 500 tonnes of waste each day. This tangible progress underscores Vietnam’s dedication to renewable energy and environmental conservation.

0
Sustainability Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
1 hour ago
'The Hood Arborist' Cultivates Healthier Urban Forests in South Tucson
The diligent work of Pedro Perez, fondly known as ‘The Hood Arborist,’ is making a significant impact on the South Tucson community. Perez’s commitment to urban forestry and the deep-seated belief in the crucial role of trees in urban environments are transforming his neighborhood. The Lifeline of Urban Environments Trees, according to Perez, are instrumental
'The Hood Arborist' Cultivates Healthier Urban Forests in South Tucson
Marelli Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Lighting Systems at CES 2024
4 hours ago
Marelli Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Lighting Systems at CES 2024
San Diego’s Free Low-Flow Toilets Initiative: A Step Towards Sustainability
5 hours ago
San Diego’s Free Low-Flow Toilets Initiative: A Step Towards Sustainability
Baki Zainal Set to Lead Eco-Shop's 'No Plastic, Go Eco' Campaign as CSR Ambassador
2 hours ago
Baki Zainal Set to Lead Eco-Shop's 'No Plastic, Go Eco' Campaign as CSR Ambassador
Teenager's Sustainable Fashion Victory: A Win for Environmental Consciousness
3 hours ago
Teenager's Sustainable Fashion Victory: A Win for Environmental Consciousness
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
4 hours ago
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE SmackDown Match Ends Abruptly Amidst In-Ring Mishap
5 seconds
WWE SmackDown Match Ends Abruptly Amidst In-Ring Mishap
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
14 seconds
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong
26 seconds
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
38 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
41 seconds
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
2 mins
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
3 mins
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
6 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
7 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app