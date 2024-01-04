Vietnam’s Battle with Capital Disbursement: A Race Against Time

As the clock ticks towards the January 2024 deadline, Vietnam grapples with a formidable task of disbursing its public investment capital. By November 30, 2023, only 65.1% of the capital earmarked for the year had been disbursed, showing a marginal increase of 6.77% from the year prior. The disparity of disbursement rates among ministries and localities draws attention, with the State Bank boasting a 94.74% disbursement and the Vnh Phc Province nearing completion at 98.97%. In stark contrast, other regions languish below a disheartening 35%.

Unravelling the Bottlenecks in Capital Disbursement

A series of factors contribute to the sluggish disbursement. Legal complications in investment and construction, scarcity of construction materials in the Mekong Delta, belated guidelines for the Economic and Social Recovery and Development Program, land clearance hurdles, uneven fund allocation, and a pervasive culture of responsibility avoidance all play their part. Further exacerbating the issue is the absence of detailed allocation plans.

Paving the Way Forward

The Ministry of Finance has sprung into action to expedite the process. A slew of measures have been put into play, such as the introduction of new payment mechanisms, holding informative workshops, and tight scrutiny of project implementation. The Ministry advocates for fund reallocation from sluggish to brisk disbursement projects and insists on weekly adherence to disbursement plans.

Seeking Prime Minister’s Guidance

Despite these efforts, significant roadblocks persist. The Ministry has sought the Prime Minister’s guidance to resolve these challenges and is exploring the possibility of extending the disbursement into the next fiscal year.

Vietnam’s economy struggles amidst these challenges, with the Asian Development Bank revising its growth projection for the country to 5.2% for the year 2023. The government’s proactive policy responses to maintain recovery have been recognized, but inflation is projected at 3.8%. The National Assembly has set a growth target of 6-6.5% for 2024, yet the ADB maintains its projection for Vietnam’s growth at 6%. The year ahead holds further challenges, including uneven development in major economies and a projected weakening of the global economy, casting shadows over the Asia Pacific region’s outlook.