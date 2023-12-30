en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnam’s ‘Bamboo Diplomacy’: A Year of Diplomatic Triumphs

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:38 pm EST
Vietnam’s ‘Bamboo Diplomacy’: A Year of Diplomatic Triumphs

Vietnam has seen a year of diplomatic triumphs in 2023, enhancing relations with key global partners and playing an active role in numerous multilateral forums. Taking center stage in forums such as ASEAN, the United Nations, the Mekong Subregion, APEC, AIPA, COP28, and BRI, Vietnam showcased its growing global influence. The country hosted 21 high-ranking foreign dignitaries and organized 15 outbound visits for its leaders.

Vietnam’s ‘Bamboo Diplomacy’

The nation’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’, a distinctive approach introduced by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2016, has been a cornerstone in Vietnam’s diplomatic strides. The bamboo diplomacy policy has been instrumental in deepening ties with China, Japan, and the United States, elevating these relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visits to China and high-level exchanges with China and the US have proven fruitful.

Contributions to Global Challenges

Vietnam’s contributions to global challenges such as climate change, peacekeeping in Africa, and international emergency assistance have been commendable. For example, Vietnam dispatched rescue and relief forces to Turkey following an earthquake, displaying its commitment to international cooperation. Furthermore, Vietnam’s roles in the UN Human Rights Council and UNESCO have enabled the country to contribute significantly to global affairs.

Economic Diplomacy and Growth

Economic diplomacy has been a pivotal point for Vietnam in 2023, culminating in significant economic growth. The country’s import-export turnover reached approximately $700 billion, marking a notable increase. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) also saw a 14.8% rise, reflecting the success of Vietnam’s economic diplomacy. The country actively engaged in discussions to resolve border and territorial disputes, demonstrating its effectiveness in responding to violations of its independence, sovereignty, and legitimate rights.

As we step into 2024, Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is optimistic. With the ‘bamboo diplomacy’ approach as a strong foundation, Vietnam’s external affairs achievements in 2023 are set to propel the country’s diplomatic sector into the new year.

0
Asia International Affairs Vietnam
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: Year of New Horizons in International Travel

By BNN Correspondents

Confronting the Dual Challenge of Urbanization and Climate Change: Insights from Sadek Wahba

By Dil Bar Irshad

Legacy of Colonialism: The Philippines' Struggle with an Agriculture-Heavy Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station Inaugurated by PM Modi in Ayodhya

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Challenges of Saving for Retirement: The Silver Tsunami ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Navigating the Challenges of Saving for Retirement: The Silver Tsunami ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Investment in E-sports: A Game-Changing Move

By Salman Khan

Saudi Arabia's Strategic Investment in E-sports: A Game-Changing Move
2024: The Year of Globetrotting – Emerging Trends in International Travel

By BNN Correspondents

2024: The Year of Globetrotting - Emerging Trends in International Travel
Joint Naval Exercise by India and Philippines Challenges China’s Claims in South China Sea

By Nimrah Khatoon

Joint Naval Exercise by India and Philippines Challenges China's Claims in South China Sea
China: The Epicenter of International Sports in 2023

By Salman Khan

China: The Epicenter of International Sports in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Health Links to Childlessness: A Ground-breaking Study
43 seconds
Unveiling the Health Links to Childlessness: A Ground-breaking Study
A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles
3 mins
A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
3 mins
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
4 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
4 mins
Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
4 mins
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
4 mins
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
5 mins
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
5 mins
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
15 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app