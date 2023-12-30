Vietnam’s ‘Bamboo Diplomacy’: A Year of Diplomatic Triumphs

Vietnam has seen a year of diplomatic triumphs in 2023, enhancing relations with key global partners and playing an active role in numerous multilateral forums. Taking center stage in forums such as ASEAN, the United Nations, the Mekong Subregion, APEC, AIPA, COP28, and BRI, Vietnam showcased its growing global influence. The country hosted 21 high-ranking foreign dignitaries and organized 15 outbound visits for its leaders.

Vietnam’s ‘Bamboo Diplomacy’

The nation’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’, a distinctive approach introduced by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2016, has been a cornerstone in Vietnam’s diplomatic strides. The bamboo diplomacy policy has been instrumental in deepening ties with China, Japan, and the United States, elevating these relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visits to China and high-level exchanges with China and the US have proven fruitful.

Contributions to Global Challenges

Vietnam’s contributions to global challenges such as climate change, peacekeeping in Africa, and international emergency assistance have been commendable. For example, Vietnam dispatched rescue and relief forces to Turkey following an earthquake, displaying its commitment to international cooperation. Furthermore, Vietnam’s roles in the UN Human Rights Council and UNESCO have enabled the country to contribute significantly to global affairs.

Economic Diplomacy and Growth

Economic diplomacy has been a pivotal point for Vietnam in 2023, culminating in significant economic growth. The country’s import-export turnover reached approximately $700 billion, marking a notable increase. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) also saw a 14.8% rise, reflecting the success of Vietnam’s economic diplomacy. The country actively engaged in discussions to resolve border and territorial disputes, demonstrating its effectiveness in responding to violations of its independence, sovereignty, and legitimate rights.

As we step into 2024, Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is optimistic. With the ‘bamboo diplomacy’ approach as a strong foundation, Vietnam’s external affairs achievements in 2023 are set to propel the country’s diplomatic sector into the new year.