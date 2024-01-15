en English
Agriculture

Vietnam’s Agricultural Trading: The Power of Commodity Exchanges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
In the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, a recent seminar unfolded, casting a spotlight on the power of commodity exchanges in transforming the trading landscape of Vietnamese agricultural products. The seminar, fittingly named “Buying and Selling through Commodity Exchange – Sustainable Business Solutions, Multiplying Profits,” underscored the pivotal role of such platforms in leveling the playing field by establishing equitable and competitive prices.

Commodity exchanges play a significant role in mitigating risks for both buyers and sellers and, importantly, prevent the catastrophic price crashes often observed during bumper crop seasons. Pham Hai Tung, the deputy chairman of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, accentuated the global prevalence of commodity exchanges. He cited the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) as a prime example, with its listing of 45 products directly tied to eight major global exchanges.

As of August 2023, the MXV boasted a sturdy base of over 30,000 accounts, with transactions of significant values recorded. This demonstrates the growing trust and acceptance of commodity exchanges in the Vietnamese market.

Dr. Dinh The Hien provided insights into how commodity exchanges can benefit a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the agricultural sector. These range from farmers seeking to hedge against price fluctuations to investors on the prowl for profitable ventures.

Nguyen Quoc Thinh, another expert at the seminar, emphasized the high liquidity and low inventory risks that come with trading on exchanges, making them an attractive option for traders and investors.

However, amidst the appreciative nods, there was also a poignant critique. Despite Vietnam’s robust agricultural production, the MXV lacks domestic products. This gap points to the need for further development to truly reap the benefits of commodity exchanges for local agriculture.

Experts and entrepreneurs at the seminar also called on regulators to establish standards for agricultural products and develop a warehouse network to solidify the domestic value chain. They recommended professional training and provision of market information to potential investors as a means to mitigate trading risks.

In 2023 alone, Vietnam’s average daily commodity trade value touched $163.2 million, with a single-day peak trading value soaring to $367.3 million. The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam currently registers 26 commodities for trading and is intricately connected to eight other markets across the globe.

Agriculture Business Vietnam
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

